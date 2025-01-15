Botafogo returns to Dallas Cup for 2025

The Dallas Cup has announced that Brazilian side Botafogo – a.k.a. Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas – will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2025 Dallas Cup. This spring, the 46th edition of the Dallas Cup will be played from April 13 through April 20.



This is Botafogo’s third consecutive participation in the Super Group bracket. In 2024, the Brazilian side fell 2-1 in the semifinals to FC Dallas.



At the senior level, Botafogo had a great 2024 capturing both the Copa Libertadores and the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A titles. It was Botafogo’s first Copa Libertadores triumph and their first national league title since 1995. The historic club from Rio de Janeiro holds several Brazilian records, including the longest unbeaten run (52 games during the 1977-78 season) and the most players assigned to the Brazil National Team for World Cups.



The 2025 Dallas Cup will be played from April 13 through April 20 with boys and girls brackets featuring U10 through U19 age divisions.

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

Botafogo

Real Madrid

Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC