North Texas SC signs Jaidyn Contreras

In a move we first reported back in mid-May… North Texas SC has announced the signing of FC Dallas Academy product Jaidyn Contreras to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2025 season.

Contreras had a winding pathway to joining the FC Dallas Academy.

2012 – Klein Soccer Club (Sugarland, Texas)

2015 – Texas Rush Soccer Club

2016 – Texans Soccer Club (Eric Quill’s old club)

2019 – Houston Dynamo FC Academy

2022 – FC Dallas Academy (U16)

“Jaidyn (Contreras) is a great addition for us. A young talent from the FC Dallas Academy that has been working hard to get here,” said North Texas SC interim head coach Michel Garbini. “We will work to prepare him for the next step of his career. He has a bright future ahead of him.”



Contreras is the seventh FC Dallas Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract with North Texas SC.

3rd Degree’s Scouting

A left flank mid or winger, Contreras can play outside back. Left back might be his more long-term projection. He’s dynamic and can get forward. He increased his impact on the game and scoresheet a lot in the last year.



TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Jaidyn Contreras

Pronunciation: jay-den con-trare-us

Connect with Jaidyn: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: September 26, 2007 (16)

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 138 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Jaidyn Contreras to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2025 season.

Jaidyn Contreras signs with North Texas SC. (Courtesy North Texas SC)