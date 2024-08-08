Two DFW locals named to the Women’s US U20 Team

The 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup is taking place in Colombia from August 31st to September 22nd and Coach Tracey Kevins has called 21 players to represent the United States. Two DFW area players have been named to the squad.

DKSC alum Sam Courtwright is from Red Oak and plays for Texas Tech where she was named the 2023 Bug 12 Freshman of the Year. Solar SC alum Emeri Adames signed with the Seattle Reign back on March 13th of this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have this group of young and talented players represent us at the U-20 Women’s World Cup,” said Kevins. “We are grateful to the NWSL clubs and colleges that collaborated with us on the release of their players to provide them with the unique opportunity to represent their country on the biggest international stage for their age group.”

US Schedule for 2024 FIFA U20 World Cup Group C

Date Opponent Kickoff (CT) Venue; City Sept. 1 Spain 3 p.m. Pascual Guerrero Stadium; Cali, Colombia Sept. 4 Morocco 8 p.m. Pascual Guerrero Stadium; Cali, Colombia Sept. 7 Paraguay 6 p.m. El Techo Stadium; Bogotá, Colombia

2024 FIFA U.S. U-20 Women’s World Cup Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown; U-20 Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Caroline Birkel (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.; 0), Mackenzie Gress (Penn State; Lyndhurst, N.J.; 5), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; 8)

DEFENDERS (6): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign; El Cajon, Calif.; 12/0), Elise Evans (Stanford; Redwood City, Calif.; 12/0), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State, Boulder, Colo.; 6/0), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.; 12/0), Leah Klenke (Notre Dame; Houston, Texas; 11/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.; 7/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Courtwright (Texas Tech; Dallas, Texas; 8/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.; 5/0), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.; 8/1), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.; 13/1), Yuna McCormack (Virginia; Mill Valley, Calif.; 0/0), Taylor Suarez (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.; 8/1)

FORWARDS (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign; Red Oak, Texas; 6/1), Maddie Dahlien (North Carolina; Edina, Minn.; 8/4), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.; 9/3), Giana Riley (Florida State; Manteca, Calif.; 8/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; Hanson, Mass.; 16/9), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.; 7/2)

US U20 Women’s National Team.