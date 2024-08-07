Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas’ Ethan Kurpiewski called up to Poland U16s

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Ethan Kurpiewski has been called into the Poland U16 team for a camp in Warsaw from August 5th to the 7th.

Kurpiewski joined FCD for the 2022-23 season from West Florida Flames. He’s also US and Phillipeans-eligible.

