FC Dallas’ Ethan Kurpiewski called up to Poland U16s

FC Dallas U16 midfielder Ethan Kurpiewski has been called into the Poland U16 team for a camp in Warsaw from August 5th to the 7th.
Kurpiewski joined FCD for the 2022-23 season from West Florida Flames. He’s also US and Phillipeans-eligible.
