Dallas Trinity gets Julia Dorsey on loan from North Carolina Courage

Dallas Trinity FC has taken on the loan of defender Julia Dorsey from NWSL side North Carolina Courage.

Dorsey played both Lacrosse and soccer at the University of North Carolina. Unfortunately, tearing her ACL in the 2023 lacrosse season. Dorsey was drafted in the 3rd round of this year’s NWSL draft by the Courage.

“The important thing for Julia right now is to get as many minutes as possible. She has recovered well from her injury and needs to build up minutes after over a year off. We look forward to tracking her continued development and appreciate all she has given to this team this season. In the end, this loan will be a good thing for Julia to help her get back to meaningful minutes,” said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

LET’S HEAR IT, DTX! Join us in welcoming @juliacdorsey to Dallas Trinity FC on loan from @TheNCCourage! #NewBoots pic.twitter.com/ygJA0JhNxV — Dallas Trinity FC (@dallastrinityfc) August 9, 2024