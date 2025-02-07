Dallas Trinity FC adds Abiodun and Bolt on Loan from Washington Spirit

Dallas Trinity FC has signed two new players through the end of 2025 from the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, midfielder Deborah Abiodun and forward Tamara Bolt. Both players were acquired by the Spirit in January.

Abiodun signed a three-year contract with the Spirit as a sophomore at Pitt. She was a two-time All-ACC selection and represented Nigeria at the 2022 U20 World Cup, 2023 World Cup, and 2024 Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old Abiodun ended her college career with 10 goals and 3 assists in 34 games and 28 starts.

Bolt was acquired via transfer dee from SC Internacional and signed a one-year deal with two options with the Spirit. In three seasons at Internacional, The 21-year-old Bolt appeared in 36 matches and played nearly 2,500 minutes, tallying six goals in the process. She previously played for the U-18 team at EC Bahia in her home state.

TRANSACTION DETAILS:

Name: Deborah Abiodun

Position: Midfield

DOB: 11/2/2003

Height: 5’6”

Hometown: Oyo, Nigeria

College: University of Pittsburgh

Name: Tamara Bolt

Position: Forward

DOB: 5/12/2003

Height: 5’9”

Hometown: Salvador, Bahia, Brazil

Last club: SC Internacional (Brazil)

