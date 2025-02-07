FC Dallas “starters” drop scrimmage to Dynamo, “reserves” win

FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo held an extended scrimmage today that consisted of two shortened games. The “starters” played two halves of 45 minutes and 30 minutes respectively. The “reserves” played two 30-minute halves.

“Starters Game”

FC Dallas opened the game in a 4-2-3-1 although Pedrinho – one of the new signings from North Texas SC – played quite high in the press at times making it look like a 4-4-2.

Preseason Starting XI vs Dynamo, February 7, 2025.

HOUSTON’S STARTING XI (According to Houston socials): Andrew Tarbell, Griffin Dorsey, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Daniel Steres, Jack McGlynn, Artur, Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ibrahim Aliyu, Ezequiel Ponce, and Amine Bassi

Anderson Julio opened the scoring for FC Dallas.

After 45 minutes of play, Dallas led 1-0. FCD used a high press and were very active in the first session.

Second half, with no changes by either side, Houston’s Erik Dueñas tied the game up at 1 in the 47th minute.

Then in the 69th, Erik Sviatchenko fired one in following a corner kick from Jack McGlynn for the 2-1 lead.

The game ended (as planned) in the 75th minute with Houston winning 2-1.

Dallas played a deeper block in the 2nd 30 allowing Houston more of the ball and sitting deep.

Anderson Julio against Houston Dynamo, February 7, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“Reserve Game”

According to FCD radio, Leo Chu took a knock in training and was held out. Dallas continued in the 4-2-3-1 for this second “game.”

Preseason “Reserve” Starting XI vs Dynamo, February 7, 2025.

At left back is FCD U18 Josh Torquato, at center back at 3rd Round pick Momo Ciesset, and FCD U18 Ian Charles.

Houston didn’t put out an entire starting XI but did list some of the changes with Jimmy Maurer, Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow, Brooklyn Raines, Exon Arzú, and Gabe Segal coming in.

Nolan Norris picked up a yellow card. (He really does need to work on that.)

Anthony Ramirez came on for Herbert Endeley after the first 30 minutes.

In the second period in the 39th minute of the “reserve” game, Tsiki Ntsabeleng scored a goal for Dallas off an assist from Tarik Scott and the hockey assist from Norris.

Dallas “reserves” win the second game 1-0.

FC Dallas celebrated Tsiki Ntsabeleng’s goal against Houston, February 7, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas has another scrimmage on February 12th against FC Tulsa of the USL Championship but it’s a closed-door event.