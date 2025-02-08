McKinney Chupacabras drop inaugural kits

The newest USL-2 team in DFW, the McKinney Chupacabras FC, have dropped their inaugural kits for the 2025 season. The “Claw Mark Kit” design was picked by fans from among five finalists.

The inaugural 2025 kits for the McKinney Chupacabras FC. (Courtesy McKinney Chupacabras FC)

According to the Chupacabras website, fans get a free jersey with certain season seats.

Fans could vote for their favorite design at the ProRel Soccer Shop (while enjoying a Tupps Beer), on line, or at the Season Seats Holder Party. The Claw Kit beat out Kit C for the top spot.

The five candidates for the inaugural Mckinney Chupacabras kit. (Courtesy Mckinney Chupacabras)

3rd Degree’s Kit Nerd Take

I would have voted for B, but the winner is a great design for the brand and is a worth winner.

