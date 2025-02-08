2025 North Texas SC roster primer – part two: FCD Academy suggestions

North Texas SC has opened spring camp to begin preparations for the 2025 season. As usual, there are a number of trialists in camp, so we probably won’t get a complete camp roster of names from the club.

In Part One I went over all the players under contract to North Texas SC. In Part Two, I’m will now run through some FC Dallas Academy players that we have either already seen or that I would like to see with Los Toritos.

Alphabetical order in both sections.

Academy Players We’ve Seen with NTSC

Ian Charles

A 2007 and the best U18 center back. FCD called him into Portugal after they traded Nkosi Tafari. Class of ’25. He’s been a Puerto Rico international. UCLA signing.

He was #6 on my last Academy signing target list. But apparently DC United owns his Homegrown rights.

Steel Cook

A 2009 and a US U15 attacking mid/wing/false 9. Made his North Texas debut last year becoming the youngest player to even take the field for them (14 years, 9 months, and 8 days) with 10 minutes played.

He was #4 on my last Academy signing target list.

FC Dallas U15 forwards Steel Cook (10) and Jordyn Eason (7) celebrate after Cook’s goal in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Michael Cortellessa

A 2007, U18, versatile right back. He played left back in the 1st NTSC scrimmage of 2025. Committed to Harvard. I think he’s a Marco Farfan level talent. Former US U15 and U16.

He was #3 on my last Academy signing target list but word on the street is FC Dallas isn’t interested.

Jonah Gibson

Gibson is defender in the 2008 class. Formally with Dallas Texans and Solar. I’ve only seen him at right back and then only in limited run. He may also be CB capable.

He made his North Texas debut last season as a sub playing 15 minutes.

Landon Hickam

A hard working holding mid with good range and a solid passer. Hickam is an SMU commit. Made NTX debut as a sub for 10 minutes last year.

Played in the 1st NTSC scrimmage of 2025. He’s had at least one first team training stint that I know of and probably more.

Nico Montoya

FCD’s U18 keeper. He’s spent boatloads of time in 1st team camp (the Eyestone treatment?). FCD took him to Portugal this spring. I’d like to see him start for NTX as much as possible to see if he’s got it. He was #2 on my last Academy signing target list.

2007, Class of ’25. He’s had a US U17 camp. Played in the 1st NTSC scrimmage of 2025. He’s been on some Los Toritos’ benches in the past but hasn’t played.

Nico Montoyta at MLS Next Fest 2024. (Courtesy WheelsImages)

Academy Players I’d Like to See with NTSC

Saul Guzman

U18’s other usual starting center back, another 2007. Super steady and reliable, IIRC I’ve seen him more on the left than the right when I’ve watched. He’s had some first team training. Class of ’25.

Andre Saucedo

One of my favorites to watch in the Academy. A 2008, he’s a bit short but is a game controlling attacking mid that plays like a bulldog. Uses leverage and strength to hold off big defenders. Lots of Mexico YNT call ups. Class of ’26.

He was #7 on my last Academy signing target list. I really want to see how he holds up against full size guys in their 20s.

Sam Sedeh

A 2009 (U16) wing/striker who came to FCD for the ’24-’25 season and is rocketing up my rankings. He was #8 on my last Academy signing target list just off his U16 play alone but I would have him even higher now as he’s been playing with the U18s since the winter break. He was their best player at the game I watched last month.

Got invited to FCD first team camp back in January.

Sam Sedeh in FC Dallas 1st team training, January 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Blake Wheeler

FCD U18 keeper, a 2007, Wheeler has some first time training time and has made some NTX benches in the past. College commit unknown.

Ian Witis-Hughes

You can’t teach speed or guts and this U18 has both (2007). He’s very direct and very raw but scores plenty of goal. I’d love to see if that carries over to MLS Next Pro. Joined FCD from BVB Dallas for the ’22’-23 season.

Next?

There’s bunches of kids down on the farm I’m interested in seeing with North Texas SC. But these are the ones I’m most interested in for now.

After the summer, we’ll some Academy kids heads to college and we might see some new faces.