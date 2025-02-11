Texoma FC signs two time USL-C MVP Solomon Asante

Texoma FC have announced the signing of two time USL-C MVP Solomon Asante. Asante, aged 34, has enjoyed a very successful USL-C career winning MVP in 2019 and 2020.

“Solomon is a special player and is an incredible announcement for any club.” said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. “We are blessed to be welcoming a player that has virtually won every accolade across the USL.”

In the USL-C, Asante spent time with the Las Vegas Lights, Indy Eleven, and Phoenix Rising FC. During Asante’s time at Phoenix Rising FC, he was named as the league MVP in back-to-back seasons during the 2019 and 2020 season. Throughout the course of Asante’s USL-C career, he accrued 205 appearances and tallied 57 goals while recording 63 assists.

According to Texoma FC, Asante also “… arrives with a trophy cabinet of accolades including multiple Western Conference and regular season titles with Phoenix as well as winning the Burkinabé Premier League in 2012 with ASFA Yennenga.”

“You look at the career he has had, the awards he has won throughout his USL career, I am incredibly excited to have him as a part of the team” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. “Besides being a goalscoring and attacking threat, he is a fantastic human being who will be looking to guide and mentor our younger attackers to follow in his footsteps.”

Solomon Asante (Courtesy Texoma FC)