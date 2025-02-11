FC Dallas buys Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC

FC Dallas has purchased Osaze Urhoghide from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, signing the defender to a four-year contract through 2028 with a one-year club option for 2029. Urhoghide will occupy an international roster slot.

Urhoghide’s transfer – reported at 3 mil euros – represents the highest transfer fee ever paid for a defender in FC Dallas history.

The 24-year-old Urhoghide played for Amiens in Ligue 2 from 2023 to 2025 (41 appearances in Coupe de France and Ligue 2). Urhoghide has also payed for Celtic FC and (now-defunct) Belgian club KV Oostende.

Originally from the Netherlands, Urhoghide moved to England as a child playing at AFC Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday before moving to Belgium.

3rd Degree’s Take

While the video is intriguing with lots of good elements it doesn’t like he’s miles better than Nkosi Tafari and at the record buy price and use of an internaional spot one hopes he prove to be miles better in the end. Does this move improve the defense? Or just make it more European? We’ll keep an open mind but this isn’t quite the signing we were hoping for.

Still, given this might be a multi-year rebuild, the age is right and we don’t hate the concept of a player with a couple seasons to develop. Here’s hoping he proves to be elite.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Osaze Urhoghide

Pronunciation: oh-SAH-zay oor-OH-gee-day

Connect with Osaze: X | Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: July 4, 2000 (24)

Hometown: Nijmegen, Netherlands

Nationality: Nigeria, Netherlands

Height: 6’2”

Last Club: Amiens SC

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Defender Osaze Urhoghide from Amiens SC