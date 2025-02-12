FC Dallas unveils the ‘Inferno Kit’

FC Dallas has revealed its new secondary jersey for the team’s 30th Major League Soccer campaign.

The jersey, officially dubbed Pale Blue, features a lighter shade than the popular powder blue ‘Community Kit’ of 2021. As is the case across MLS, adidas’ Tiro 24 template is the basis for the jersey, with red accents.

The jersey features a monochromatic-style FC Dallas logo in red and navy blue. As always, Lamar Hunt is commemorated with the LH jock tag, and the state flag of Texas adorns the back of the neck area. One new aspect this year on both jerseys will be customized Apple TV logos themed on the Burn flame element of the FC Dallas logo.

The new jersey will be primarily paired with pale blue shorts and socks. The kit will be on display for fans this evening at Cocktails & Cleats in the Gallagher Club on the south side of Toyota Stadium.

The 2025 season will be the third year of FC Dallas’ split sponsorship with Children’s Health displayed on the primary jersey and UT Southwestern on the secondary. Due to this, the secondary jersey has been worn a number of times in home games.

FC Dallas is expected to receive a third jersey in the summer months as adidas’ offering of third jerseys expands league-wide. In recent seasons, both LA and NY teams, Atlanta, Miami, Sporting Kansas City, Portland, and Toronto have received third jerseys mid-way through the season. With this being the league’s 30th year, a throwback theme is anticipated that would likely revolve around a Dallas Burn or Dallas Tornado theme.