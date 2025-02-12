Dallas Cup significantly expands girls’ divisions for 2025 tournament

The Dallas Cup has moved into a new era as the tournament significantly expands the girls’ side of the competition. In addition to a record number of boys’ teams, the 2025 Dallas Cup passed a significant milestone for the tournament as it continues to grow its girls’ divisions following the acquisition of the Dallas International Girls Cup this past summer.

The Dallas Cup reintroduced girls’ divisions in 2021. In 2025 the DC expects over 180 girls’ teams to compete for titles across ten age groups (U10-U19), solidifying its status as a premier destination for girls’ youth soccer talent.

Dallas Cup historically welcomes more than 30 countries annually, between participating teams and world-class referees, and the 2025 girls’ divisions will feature representation from at least nine nations.

2025 Girls Attendees

U17 Samoa Girls National Team (U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025)

Australian School Girls (defending U19 champs)

New Zealand Secondary Schools Football Association

Eintracht Frankfurt U-17 girls’ team

Teams from England, the Philippines, Mexico, and Canada

With over 180 girls’ teams combined with more than 300 boys’ teams set to compete, the Dallas Cup will feature close to 500 teams battling for the iconic Boot & Ball trophy.

The 2025 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played from April 13 through April 20.

FC Dallas ECNL midfielder Rylee Mclanahan kicks the ball up field in the Dallas Cup U17 Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)