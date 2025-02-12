FC Dallas wins closed door scrimmage againast FC Tulsa 4-3

FC Dallas played FC Tulsa in a closed-door scrimmage On Wednesday and came away with a 4-3 win. All the info in this post comes from FC Dallas through social media.
I made the lineup images with a guess as to the shape and positions.
“Starters”
The Game – First 24 Minutes
6′ – Anderson Julio scored for FC Dallas, 1-0.
13′ – Tulsa scores a “rocket.” 1-1.
23′ – Bernard Kamungo earns a PK, Petar Musa converts. 2-1 Dallas.
24′ – End of… um… Quarter?
“Reserves”
FC Dallas rotates in an entirely new IX
Reminder of the Game
Clock resets
22′ – Nolan Norris scores a header at the back post off a Diego Garcia set play ball redirected by Tarik Scott. Dallas leads 3-1.
30′ – Tulsa scores. 3-2.
Halftime of “Reserve” Game
60′ – Diego Garcia intercepts in midfield, feeds Logan Farrington, who scores. 4-2.
82′ – Tulsa scores, 4-3.