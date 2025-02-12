FC Dallas wins closed door scrimmage againast FC Tulsa 4-3

FC Dallas played FC Tulsa in a closed-door scrimmage On Wednesday and came away with a 4-3 win. All the info in this post comes from FC Dallas through social media.

I made the lineup images with a guess as to the shape and positions.

“Starters”

FC Dallas starting XI (shape guess) against FC Tulsa, Feb 12, 2025.

The Game – First 24 Minutes

6′ – Anderson Julio scored for FC Dallas, 1-0.

13′ – Tulsa scores a “rocket.” 1-1.

23′ – Bernard Kamungo earns a PK, Petar Musa converts. 2-1 Dallas.

24′ – End of… um… Quarter?

“Reserves”

FC Dallas rotates in an entirely new IX

FC Dallas second XI (shape guess) against FC Tulsa, Feb 12, 2025.

Reminder of the Game

Clock resets

22′ – Nolan Norris scores a header at the back post off a Diego Garcia set play ball redirected by Tarik Scott. Dallas leads 3-1.

30′ – Tulsa scores. 3-2.

Halftime of “Reserve” Game

60′ – Diego Garcia intercepts in midfield, feeds Logan Farrington, who scores. 4-2.

82′ – Tulsa scores, 4-3.