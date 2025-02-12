Texoma FC announces Munson Stadium as club’s official training ground

Texoma FC has announced that Munson Stadium in Denison will serve as the club’s primary training ground.

Munson Stadium opened in 1940 and has served as the home of the Denison Yellow Jackets, the local high school in Denison.

In regard to the partnership, Ben Watson, Club President stated “To have the opportunity to train in Denison and play in Sherman is massive for us as we look to be a regional team that unites the two communities.” said Texoma FC President, Ben Watson. “We are grateful to Denison ISD for allowing us to train at such a great facility as Munson Stadium.”

Texoma FC will be hosting an open to the public training at Munson Stadium on February 17th. The RSVP link can be found on the club’s website.