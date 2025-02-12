FC Dallas buys playmaker Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati for $5 mil plus addons

FC Dallas has acquired 30-year-old Argentine playmaker Luciano “Lucho” Acosta in a cash-for-player trade from FC Cincinnati, in exchange for $5 million and up to $1 million in conditional cash if certain performance metrics are met. The arrival of the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player marks the largest cash-for-player trade in Major League Soccer history (To this point).

Acosta joins FC Dallas as a Designated Player. He is a U.S. permanent resident and will be immediately added to the 2025 roster. According to the MLS roster profiles, Acosta is under contract through 2026 with a 2027 option. He made a base salary of $2.9 million with Cinci last season with a guaranteed comp of $4.2 mil. That’s well above the previous record of $3.2 mil GC Franco Jara was paid.

His career stats just in MLS regular season play are remarkable: 72 goals and 97 assists in 251 games (225 starts).

“This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “Bringing in a player of Lucho’s caliber—an MVP and proven leader—demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FC Dallas family and cannot wait to see him inspire our fans and teammates alike.”

Acosta departs FC Cincinnati as the club’s all-time leader in goals (54) and assists (62). Acosta was named the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and earned selections to the MLS Best XI in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Acosta began his pro career with Boca Junions and went on to play for Estudiantes, DC United, and Atlas FC.

“Lucho Acosta is a dynamic playmaker with an exceptional ability to create scoring opportunities and dictate the tempo of a match,” FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. “His vision, technical skill, and leadership on the field make him a perfect fit for our attacking philosophy.”

3rd Degree’s Take

While Evander from Portland Timbers would have been everyone’s first choice – including FC Dallas who were reported to have made a $12 million bid – Acosta is a fantastic fallback. He’s a legit top-tier playmaker that should rank with the best in FC Dallas history (Mauro Diaz and David Ferreira).

At 30 (31 in May), Acosta should have enough in the tank to see out this new 3-4 season cycle under Coach Eric Quill.

The known commodity FCD is getting here at this price is much more comfortable and reliable than the crap shoot of a European target.

[fbcharts] Luciano Acosta, 2024 vs attacking mids. (Courtesy FBref.com)

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Luciano Federico Acosta

Pronunciation: loo-SEE-ah-no uh-CAH-sta

Connect with Lucho: X | Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: May 31, 1994 (30)

Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina

Height: 5’3”

Last Club: FC Cincinnati

Language Spoken: Spanish and English

