FC Dallas buys 19-year-old Portuguese-Brazilian center back Álvaro Augusto

FC Dallas has transferred 19-year-old center back Álvaro Augusto from Portuguese side Portimonense SC. Augusto has signed a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for 2028 and 2029. He will occupy an international roster slot.

The Portuguese-Brazilian center back joined FC Dallas, along with two others, as a guest player in preseason camp in Algarve, Portugal. Augusto did so well that he was kept around for the entire camp and has now been signed.

Augusto has been purchased from Portimonense SC U23 of Liga Revelação U23. The Brazilian native began his European journey at Union Sportive Municipale Saran Football U19 in the Championnat National U19 league.

3rd Degree’s Take

When you sign a player this young and playing for an obscure team there’s no way to know much about him. Considering he’s center back four or even five this kind of project is worth a flyer.

The physical profile looks right, likely the numbers are good. Can’t wait to see him play. North Texas SC time seems probable early in the season if not all season.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Álvaro Ribeiro Augusto

Preferred Name: Álvaro Augusto

Pronunciation: AHL-vah-roh ow-GOOS-toh

Connect with Augusto: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: 4/17/2005

Birthplace: Gramado, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil and Portugal

Height: 6’3″

Last Club: Portimonense S.C.

Transaction: FC Dallas signs defender Álvaro Augusto.

Álvaro Augusto playing for Portimonense SC (Courtesy Portimonense SC)