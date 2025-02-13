FC Dallas theme nights and promotions for 2025 home games

FC Dallas has announced its 2025 lineup of theme nights and promotions for home matches during the 2025 regular season at Toyota Stadium. Included this year are six drone shows, giveaways, pregame parties, and more.

Theme Night Schedule

Date Opponent Sponsor Stuff March 8 Chicago Fire UT Southwestern Medical Center 30th Season Kick-Off. Brimstone Cup. 3,000 collectible captain’s armbands, 5,000 jersey rally towels March 15 Vancouver Whitecaps Texas Native Premium Landscape Products St. Patrick’s Day. Pregame party on the pitch at Tundra Field 2 from 5:00–7:00 PM. March 29 Sporting KC AdvoCare Night at the Movies. Post-game drone show. May 17 Houston Dynamo Toyota Wild West Night & Military Appreciation. Post-game drone show. June 25 San Jose Earthquakes 3 Points Wednesday. Pride Month. Concession stands throughout Toyota Stadium will feature $3 beer and $1 hot dogs. June 28 San Diego fc Chick-fil-A Out of This World. Post-game drone show. July 4 Minnesota United CoServe Independence Day Celebration. Pregame flyover and postgame fireworks show. July 19 St Louis SC Coca-Cola 90’s Night. 3,000 collectible captain’s armbands. Retro music, classic ‘90s vibes, and “a few surprises.” Aug 23 LAFC WinStar World Casino and Resort Star Wars Night. Postgame drone show & Star Wars-themed entertainment. Sept 13 Austin FC Children’s Health DC Super Hero Night & Kick Childhood Cancer. Honoring young warriors battling the disease. DC Superhero-themed drone show. Sept 20 Colorado Rapids Toyota Hispanic Heritage Night. T-shirt giveaway, performances, and postgame drone show Oct 4 LA Galaxy Fan Appreciation Night. Decision Day. Pregame party on Tundra Field 2. FC Dallas and LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Teams immediately following the match.

Enjoy the games!