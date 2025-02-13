Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas theme nights and promotions for 2025 home games

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas has announced its 2025 lineup of theme nights and promotions for home matches during the 2025 regular season at Toyota Stadium. Included this year are six drone shows, giveaways, pregame parties, and more.

Theme Night Schedule

DateOpponentSponsorStuff
March 8Chicago FireUT Southwestern Medical Center30th Season Kick-Off. Brimstone Cup. 3,000 collectible captain’s armbands, 5,000 jersey rally towels
March 15Vancouver WhitecapsTexas Native Premium Landscape ProductsSt. Patrick’s Day. Pregame party on the pitch at Tundra Field 2 from 5:00–7:00 PM.
March 29Sporting KCAdvoCareNight at the Movies. Post-game drone show.
May 17Houston DynamoToyotaWild West Night & Military Appreciation. Post-game drone show.
June 25San Jose Earthquakes3 Points Wednesday. Pride Month. Concession stands throughout Toyota Stadium will feature $3 beer and $1 hot dogs.
June 28San Diego fcChick-fil-AOut of This World. Post-game drone show.
July 4Minnesota UnitedCoServeIndependence Day Celebration. Pregame flyover and postgame fireworks show. 
July 19St Louis SCCoca-Cola90’s Night. 3,000 collectible captain’s armbands. Retro music, classic ‘90s vibes, and “a few surprises.”
Aug 23LAFCWinStar World Casino and ResortStar Wars Night. Postgame drone show & Star Wars-themed entertainment. 
Sept 13Austin FCChildren’s HealthDC Super Hero Night & Kick Childhood Cancer. Honoring young warriors battling the disease. DC Superhero-themed drone show.
Sept 20Colorado RapidsToyotaHispanic Heritage Night. T-shirt giveaway, performances, and postgame drone show
Oct 4LA GalaxyFan Appreciation Night. Decision Day. Pregame party on Tundra Field 2. FC Dallas and LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Teams immediately following the match.

Enjoy the games!

