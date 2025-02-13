Texoma FC signs USL Championship vet Lamin Jawneh

Texoma FC have announced the signing of Gambian forward Lamin Jawneh. Jawneh is 29 and has appeared for Phoenix Rising, Atlanta United II, and GAS lalysos 1948.

Jawneh’s most recent club is Dalton, Georgia-based club Georgia Lions FC.

“Lamin is an incredibly exciting talent. The pace, the power that he possesses out wide really piqued my interest.” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. “I see a little bit of myself in the way that he uses those attributes to play out on the wing. He’s an exciting player that we couldn’t miss out on signing.”

Jawneh becomes the tenth player signing for Texoma FC and the third forward.

Lamin Jawneh (Courtesy Texoma FC)