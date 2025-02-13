Texoma FC signs forward Brandon McManus

Texoma FC has announced the signing of their second forward of the day, Brandon McManus out of the University of Louisville. McManus, 23 years old, grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. In his 55 appearances at Louisville, McManus scored 8 goals and added 6 assists.

“Brandon is an exceptional, young talent.” said Head Coach, Adrian Forbes. “His ability and experience will be a huge asset for us as we prepare for our first season. He’s a player who can change games, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he’ll have on the pitch.”

Brandon McManus (Courtesy Texoma FC)