North Texas drops 2025-26 secondary jersey – “The Gateway Kit”

North Texas SC has dropped their new secondary jersey for the 2025 and 2026 seasons – “The Gateway Kit.”

According to the club, “The Gateway kit” name comes from “milestones achieved and new beginnings” featuring a star above the North Texas SC crest to symbolize the team’s first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup title.

The kit’s name is influenced by the speech Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans made at the groundbreaking ceremony last December, “the southern gateway for professional soccer in the Metroplex.”

“North Texas SC is proud to celebrate our future home in Mansfield with a jersey that honors the city’s spirit and proud roots looking ahead to the future,” said . “This design blends innovation with a nod to the city’s blue and gold colors, drawing inspiration from an iconic Dallas Burn kit of the past. Featuring the city’s emblem on the upper back, it symbolizes our commitment to building lasting bonds and embracing our team within the Mansfield community. Together, we are stronger, and we are excited to create unforgettable moments as we embark on this journey.” North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny

Prominently displayed on the back of the jersey is the City of Mansfield logo, the future home of North Texas SC upon its completion in 2026. The Gateway Kit’s color scheme draws inspiration from the City of Mansfield logo, incorporating its signature blue and gold.

Thin gold hoops run across on the front of the jersey, inspired by early editions of the Dallas Burn jersey. The outline of the adidas logo and two side panels are also in gold. UT Southwestern Medical Center serves as the front-of-jersey partner for the Gateway Kit, and the MLS NEXT Pro patch appears on the left sleeve.

The jersey is crafted by adidas using AEROREADY technology, which includes moisture-wicking fabric to prevent the material from clinging to players’ bodies, keeping them cool and dry during even the most intense games.

North Texas’ newest kit features a primarily white base with blue accents on the three stripes, adidas logo, collar trim, side panels, LH patch, and player names and numbers on the back.

Buzz’s Kit Nerd Take

Love this kit. It has massive 98-99 Dallas Burn vibes. “Pin-hoops.”

The color and logo for the City of Mansfield is a nice touch honoring the new stadium and it makes sense to carry over to 2026.

So amazing kit, maybe the best in North Texas SC history, and much better than the new FC Dallas secondary kit.

