Dallas Trinity has signed WPSL Player of the Year and TCU forward Camryn Lancaster. Lancaster leaves TCU with 19 goals and 22 assists in 83 games and 58 starts. She’s also a former US U20.

Lancaster earned the WPSL POY nod with eight goals and two assists in eight regular season games. She added three more goals and one assist in four playoff games including the game-winner in the Championship.

👑 The 2024 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 is Camryn Lancaster of @CalStormSoccer 👑 pic.twitter.com/7H4dmuaqWb — Women’s Premier Soccer League (@WPSL) July 22, 2024