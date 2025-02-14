FC Dallas announces partner for multi-phase office development next to Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas has partnered with Dallas-based commercial real estate firm Cawley Partners for a multi-phase office development on the west side of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

According to FCD, the project – designed by architecture firm Gensler – will include multiple Class A office buildings and more than one million square feet of office space.



“Our family has long believed that sports unite communities, and it has been an honor to be a part of the community in Frisco for more than two decades,” said FC Dallas Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt. “This project with Cawley Partners will continue that legacy of bringing people together and serving the community around us in a very tangible way.”

“The enhancements to Toyota Stadium, combined with this ambitious new development, mark a game-changing moment for Frisco,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This project will not only create a vibrant destination but also generate significant economic impact, attracting businesses, visitors, and talent to our growing city.”



This announcement follows the Frisco City Council’s September 17, 2024, approval of a public-private partnership with FC Dallas, greenlighting a $182 million investment to modernize Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas says the broader district redevelopment will encompass Class A office space, an upper upscale hotel, a multi-family residential community, and a curated mix of retail and dining destinations



“Our timing couldn’t be better,” said Bill Cawley, CEO of Cawley Partners. “With Toyota Stadium’s renovations beginning soon and the vision for this district taking shape, we’re not just building office space—we’re helping to create an energetic, walkable environment where businesses will thrive and people will want to gather, work, and play.”



The announced project is planned to be executed in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by 2028.



For more information visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

The multi-phase office development on the west side of Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)