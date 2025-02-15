FC Dallas drops final tuneup to Atlanta United

FC Dallas ended their final preseason game 3-2, after a physical loss to Atlanta United. Despite creating a number of solid chances, the quality of Atlanta’s wing play proved to be too much for the Hoops.

It’s clear that Eric Quill’s offense will seek to overwhelm teams with just how much possession and pressure they can put on them, perhaps in an effort to hide the glaring holes on defense.

The Dallas formation in today’s game was a 4-2-3-1 – employing a false 9 at times – with the rotation of players in the front line. Players like Lucho Acosta and Anderson Julio were rotating in the 9-spot up top in the first 45 minutes; while Farrington, Pedrinho, and Julio (at times) were out wide alongside Marco Farfan and Shaq Moore on defense.



FC Dallas Starting XI vs ATL United (2.15.25)

Dallas started the game slowly, with Atlanta controlling most of the possession early on. Thirteen minutes into the game, a poor clearance from Lalas Abubakar, led to a settled possession for Atlanta United, followed by a beautiful shot (and score) from Saba Lobzhanidze.

Dallas found their rhythm on offense about halfway through the first period of play. It was clear that they were hoping to build up their attack through Shaq Moore on the right, finding a way to switch the ball over to Julio on the left, and then looking for an offensive player in the final third.

A lot of great chances, however nothing to show for it.

During the first 45 minutes, the defensive woes were evident. The defensive shape, with the high wing backs, led to multiple offensive chances for Atlanta. FC Dallas was able to settle down and control the majority of the possession, however, the opposition seemed to have the only real scoring chances of the first set of play.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the 13th minute on a bit of a scramble in the box.

It’s clear that when Lucho is on the field, he’s going to be the catalyst of the offense, whilst his counterpart Pedrinho will be the playmaker when he’s not. It was interesting to note just how creative the two of them were when they were both on the pitch, but the lack of defense may not be sustainable for FC Dallas during the regular season.

Acosta and Ramiro subbed out for Patrickson Delgado and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

In the second 45 minutes of play, Dallas continues to create turnovers in the offensive half. Pedrinho began playing a bit of a false 9, with Julio and Kamungo out wide.

2nd XI for FC Dallas at Atlanta United, final preseason scrimmage, February 15, 2025.

Bernard Kamungo had a good showing today after coming on at “halftime” for Farrington, finding Anderson Julio off a turnover from Atlanta. However, the newer FC Dallas player would sky the ball over the goal from about 2 yards out (yes, I said 2). The offside flag is up as well.

This would be a common theme for Dallas throughout the second half of play, where the offense would create a turnover, work the ball out wide, and attempt to find Anderson in the box, who was, 9 times out of 10, offside.

Another common sighting was Atlanta United finding the ball in Dallas’ box after a deflection would bounce around from a shot somewhere up top. 58 minutes in, the ball lands at Saba Lobzhanidze’s feet once again, who volleys it past a diving Maarten Paes to make it 2-0, Atlanta United.

63 minutes in, Pedrinho is fouled on the build-up. Sebastian Lleget plays a beautiful cross from the set piece to the far post to find a leaping Lalas Abubakar for his first goal of the preseason. FC Dallas cuts the lead to one, with 27 minutes left to play in the second period.

74th minute, Nolan Norris would come on for Lleget – who had a fantastic game for FC Dallas. Norris found a streaking Kamungo, who laid it off to Delgado and almost brought the score even if not for a great save by Atlanta.

The third and final 45 minutes of play welcomed fresh legs for both sides, as the teams looked almost unrecognizable from the previous 90 minutes. Kamungo had a few chances early on which led to corners for Dallas, but nothing further than that.

3rd XI for FC Dallas at Atlanta United, final preseason scrimmage, February 15, 2025.

A turnover in the defensive half for FC Dallas, created an opportunity for Atlanta United once again, where Latte Lath was able to settle the ball at his feet but curled it just right of the goal. The miss kept the game close with Atlanta ramping up their possession for the first time this game.

108′ Leo Chu came on for Ntsabeleng.

Diego Garcia had a moment 120 minutes in, where he almost found the back of the net off a beautiful shot. However, similarly to how most of the game went for Dallas, nothing came of it.

After a heavy touch from Enzo Newman, Edwin Mosquera led a four-on-one fast break and curled it around Michael Collodi to extend the lead to 3-1. This one felt inevitable, as the defensive line for Dallas had been creeping up to create more chances late in the game.

In the 132nd minute, Kamungo was tripped up from behind by Tristan Muyumba, and drawing a penalty in the box. Scary play, as Kamungo’s face falls right into the left knee of his defender. Kamungo would eventually stand up on his own with gauze in his left nostril, set up for the penalty, and slot it home.

It would not be enough as the refs blew the whistle shortly after, ending the game in favor of Atlanta United.

Similar to how this season may look for Dallas in the long term, the Hoops started slowly, looked sloppy defensively, but managed to pull it back once their offense settled into the game.

Players like Pedrinho, Lleget, Norris, and Kamungo impressed today with their ability to consistently facilitate the offense and create multiple chances in the final third.

Up next, Dallas will travel to Houston to kick off their season against the Dynamo, on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 pm CST.

Lucho Acosta for FC Dallas at Atlanta United, final preseason scrimmage, February 15, 2025. (Courtesy FC Dallas)