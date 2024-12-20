North Texas SC signs FC Dallas Academy product Caleb Swann

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas Academy midfielder Caleb Swann to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Swann becomes the ninth Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Swann came in at #1 in 3rd Degree’s most recent FCD Academy target list and according to our sources, this is a hybrid deal that most kids sign these days. Further evidence of the hybrid status is the missing mention of additional years or options in the signing language.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Caleb and watching him continue to develop within our pathway,” said North Texas SC head coach John Gall. “He’s industrious in the middle of the park and very intelligent on both sides of the ball. He’s a player that I am very familiar with, and I’m so happy for him and his family”

Swann joined the FC Dallas Academy for the 2022-23 season from Solar SC. He trained with North Texas SC throughout the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season but did not make his debut with all the players trickling down from FC Dallas. Prior to joining the FC Dallas Academy, Swann won the 2022 U15 Dallas Cup with Solar.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Caleb Swann

Connect with Swann: X | Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: 02/04/2007

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: American and Colombian

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 156 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Caleb Swann through the end of the 2025 season.

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) shoots in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)