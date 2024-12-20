North Texas SC signs FC Dallas Academy product Caleb Swann

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas Academy midfielder Caleb Swann to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Swann becomes the ninth Academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract.
Swann came in at #1 in 3rd Degree’s most recent FCD Academy target list and according to our sources, this is a hybrid deal that most kids sign these days. Further evidence of the hybrid status is the missing mention of additional years or options in the signing language.
“I am very much looking forward to working with Caleb and watching him continue to develop within our pathway,” said North Texas SC head coach John Gall. “He’s industrious in the middle of the park and very intelligent on both sides of the ball. He’s a player that I am very familiar with, and I’m so happy for him and his family”
Swann joined the FC Dallas Academy for the 2022-23 season from Solar SC. He trained with North Texas SC throughout the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season but did not make his debut with all the players trickling down from FC Dallas. Prior to joining the FC Dallas Academy, Swann won the 2022 U15 Dallas Cup with Solar.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Caleb Swann
Connect with Swann: X | Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: 02/04/2007
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
Nationality: American and Colombian
Height: 5’7”
Weight: 156 lbs.
Last Club: FC Dallas Academy
Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Caleb Swann through the end of the 2025 season.