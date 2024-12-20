FC Dallas selects Enzo Newman & two others in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas, selecting 11th overall, chose Oregon State winger/defender Enxo Newman in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Newman reported plays all over both flanks as a winger and defender.

The 5’9″ Newman is only a sophomore but in the new era of MLS underclassmen can be drafted. In two seasons at Oregon State, Newmand played in 30 games with 21 starts, 0 goals, and 6 assists.

Here are some highlights.

Name Enzo Newman

Position: Defender

Height: 5’9’

Weight: 160 lbs.

College: Oregon State University

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Citizenship: United States

https://twitter.com/BeaverMSoccer/status/1870191072812642764

2nd Round – 41st Overall – Samuel Sarver

5’10” 156 lbs., Chesterland, Ohio. Right wing, forward.

In the 2nd round, FCD picked Indiana senior striker Samuel Sarver. In four years at Indiana, he played in 90 games, with 81 starts, 24 goals, and 22 assists. He was named a 3rd Team All-American this year.

Sarver is a former Columbus Crew Academy player.

Name: Samuel Sarver

Position: Forward

Height: 5’10’

Weight: 188 lbs.

College: Indiana University

Hometown: Chesterland, Ohio

Citizenship: United States

Samuel Sarver

3rd Round – 71st Overall – Mohamed Cisset

6’2″ Sophmore, Montreal, Canada. Defender

Mohamed Cisset is out of the Montverde Academy, which is a terrific talent producer that the FCD Academy played a few years ago. He was also a member of the Mali team for the 2024 Paris Olympics and has some U23 friendlies.

In two seasons at Penn State, he’s played in 31 games with 25 starts, and 1 goal.

Name: Mohamed Larabi Cisset

Position: Defender

Height: 6’2’

College: Penn State University

Hometown: Montreal, Canada

Citizenship: Mali, Canada

Mohamed Cisset