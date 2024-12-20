FC Dallas selects Enzo Newman & two others in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas, selecting 11th overall, chose Oregon State winger/defender Enxo Newman in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Newman reported plays all over both flanks as a winger and defender.
The 5’9″ Newman is only a sophomore but in the new era of MLS underclassmen can be drafted. In two seasons at Oregon State, Newmand played in 30 games with 21 starts, 0 goals, and 6 assists.
Here are some highlights.
- Name Enzo Newman
- Position: Defender
- Height: 5’9’
- Weight: 160 lbs.
- College: Oregon State University
- Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
- Citizenship: United States
2nd Round – 41st Overall – Samuel Sarver
5’10” 156 lbs., Chesterland, Ohio. Right wing, forward.
In the 2nd round, FCD picked Indiana senior striker Samuel Sarver. In four years at Indiana, he played in 90 games, with 81 starts, 24 goals, and 22 assists. He was named a 3rd Team All-American this year.
Sarver is a former Columbus Crew Academy player.
- Name: Samuel Sarver
- Position: Forward
- Height: 5’10’
- Weight: 188 lbs.
- College: Indiana University
- Hometown: Chesterland, Ohio
- Citizenship: United States
3rd Round – 71st Overall – Mohamed Cisset
6’2″ Sophmore, Montreal, Canada. Defender
Mohamed Cisset is out of the Montverde Academy, which is a terrific talent producer that the FCD Academy played a few years ago. He was also a member of the Mali team for the 2024 Paris Olympics and has some U23 friendlies.
In two seasons at Penn State, he’s played in 31 games with 25 starts, and 1 goal.
- Name: Mohamed Larabi Cisset
- Position: Defender
- Height: 6’2’
- College: Penn State University
- Hometown: Montreal, Canada
- Citizenship: Mali, Canada