FCD swaps Sam Junqua for Anderson Julio

FC Dallas has traded for Ecuadorian international Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake in exchange for defender Sam Junqua, $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM, and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM. Julio will occupy an international roster spot.

“Julio is a player we’ve been monitoring for a long time,” Sporting Director André Zanotta said. “He played against us and scored in some of those games. Bringing him to Dallas is huge for us. We believe he fits very well with what Eric Quill wants for our team, and I think he will integrate well into Dallas. We can’t wait for him to start with us in January.”

Juliospent two seasons with Real Salt Lake, where he made 129 appearances across all competitions. He scored 28 goals and recorded nine assists. In 2024, Julio set a career-high with nine goals in the MLS regular season.

Before RSL, Julio played for Liga MX side Atlético San Luis from 2020-21. He is a product of Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito’s youth academy.

Last season Julio made $700k in case salary and $773,750 in guaranteed comp making him a small cap buydown. His contract runs through 2025 (the ’25 option was picked up by RSL back in November) with an option for 2026.

3rd Degree’s Take

We love Sam Junqua. His attitude was infectious. Blessed with an immense work rate he covers loads of ground. As a two-way player from the left back spot, he was probably the team’s best crosser. He could fill in all over the pitch. We are bummed to see him depart.

However, Anderson Julio is a game-breaking striker with pace and power. He fits very well into what we think is the Eric Quill desired profile. At 28 he’s in the prime of his career and should have at least 4 excellent seasons left.

Julio being a winger/9 his future points to the reported pending trades for Jesus Ferreira and/or Paul Arriola.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Anderson Julio

Pronunciation: AN-duhr-suhn WHO-lee-oh

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: May 31, 1996 (28)

Birthplace: Pimampiro, Ecuador

Nationality: Ecuador

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 158 lbs.

Last Club: Real Salt Lake

Anderson Julio, RSL.