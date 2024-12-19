DTFC’s Thornton & Winebrenner named to USL-SL Team of the Month for December

Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton and defender Jenna Winebrenner have been named to the USL Super League’s Team of the Month for December.

Thornton found the back of the net twice in December (at FTL and versus TB), giving her six goals on the season. The Arlington, Texas native and SMU alum ranks second in the league in goals scored entering the Winter Break. This is her third time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month (August and September).

Winebrenner was the leader for Dallas’ backline in December, accumulating 10 tackles (six tackles won), five interceptions, and sixteen clearances. The former TCU Horned Frog ranks second on the team in clearances (38), tackles (26), and tackles won (19). This is her first time to be named to the USL Super League Team of the Month.

USL Super League Team of the Month for December

F: Jasmine Hamid (FTL) – Player of the Month

F: Allie Thornton (DAL)

F: Natasha Flint (TB)

M: Shea Moyer (LEX)

M: Sam Kroger (BKN)

M: Addie McCain (FTL)

D: Jenna Winebrenner (DAL)

D: Julianne Vallarand (SPK)

D: Allison Pantuso (BKN)

D: Sabrina McNeil (FTL)

GK: Neeku Purcell (BKN)

Bench: Sydney Studer (CAR), Susanna Friedrichs (DC), Julie Mackin (LEX), Jordyn Listro (TB), Bridget Skiba (LEX).

Coach of the Month: Jess Silva, BKN

