FC Dallas 2025 MLS regular season schedule

Major League Soccer today announced its 2025 MLS regular season, including the 34-game FC Dallas schedule which will kick off at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, when Dallas visits Houston Dynamo. Dallas’ first home match of the 2025 MLS regular season will be on Saturday, March 8, against the Chicago Fire FC.

FC Dallas’ regular season matches in 2025 will be available on MLS Season Pass with one game on FS1.

2025 Schedule Highlights

  • MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup
  • and pause for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup
  • Leagues Cup 2025 will be played July 29 to August 31 
  • FIFA Windows: March 17-25, June 2-10, September 1-9, October 6-14, November 10-18
  • The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be hosted in Austin, Texas, at Q2 Stadium.
  • Dallas plays 28 matches on Saturdays.
  • Dallas has just three matches on Wednesdays, two on Fridays, and one on a Sunday.
  • Eastern Conference opponents: Chicago Fire, Atlanta United, Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, and NYCFC.

Complete broadcast details, FC Dallas home theme nights, and drone show nights will be announced later.

2025 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (CT)
Feb 22@ Houston Dynamo7:30 pm
March 1@ Colorado Rapids8:30 pm
March 8vs Chicago Fire7:30 pm
March 15vs Vancouver Whitecaps7:30 pm
March 22@ Real Salt Lake8:30 pm
March 29vs Sporting Kansas City7:30 pm
April 5@ Atlanta United6:30 pm
April 12vs Seattle Sounders7:30 pm
April 19@ Minnesota United7:30 pm
April 26@ Inter Miami6:30 pm
May 3@ San Diego FC8:00 pm
May 10vs Real Salt Lake7:30 pm
May 17vs Houston Dynamo7:30 pm
May 24@ Seattle Sounders2:00 pm
May 28 @ FC Cincinnati6:30 pm
May 31vs Philadelphia Union7:30 pm
June 14@ Sporting Kansas City7:30 pm
June 25vs San Jose Earthquakes7:30 pm
June 28vs San Diego FC7:30 pm
July 4thvs Minnesota United *7:30 pm
July 12@ LAFC9:30 pm
July 16@ San Jose Earthquakes9:30 pm
July 19vs St Louis City7:30 pm
July 25vs New York City FC7:30 pm
Aug 9vs Portland Timbers7:30 pm
Aug 16@ Austin FC7:30 pm
Aug 23vs LAFC7:30 pm
Aug 30@ LA Galaxy9:30 pm
Sept 6@ St. Louis City7:30 pm
Sept 13vs Austin FC7:30 pm
Sept 20vs Colorado Rapids7:30 pm
Sept 27@ Portland Timbers9:30 pm
Oct 4vs LA Galaxy3:30 pm
Oct 18@ Vancouver Whitecaps8:00 pm
* on FS1

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league’s 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.

