FC Dallas 2025 MLS regular season schedule

Major League Soccer today announced its 2025 MLS regular season, including the 34-game FC Dallas schedule which will kick off at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22, when Dallas visits Houston Dynamo. Dallas’ first home match of the 2025 MLS regular season will be on Saturday, March 8, against the Chicago Fire FC.

FC Dallas’ regular season matches in 2025 will be available on MLS Season Pass with one game on FS1.

2025 Schedule Highlights

MLS will pause regular season play from June 15-24 for the FIFA Club World Cup

and pause for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Leagues Cup 2025 will be played July 29 to August 31

FIFA Windows: March 17-25, June 2-10, September 1-9, October 6-14, November 10-18

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will be hosted in Austin, Texas, at Q2 Stadium.

Dallas plays 28 matches on Saturdays.

Dallas has just three matches on Wednesdays, two on Fridays, and one on a Sunday.

Eastern Conference opponents: Chicago Fire, Atlanta United, Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, and NYCFC.

Complete broadcast details, FC Dallas home theme nights, and drone show nights will be announced later.

2025 FC Dallas Regular Season Schedule

Via MLSsoccer.com

Date Opponent Time (CT) Feb 22 @ Houston Dynamo 7:30 pm March 1 @ Colorado Rapids 8:30 pm March 8 vs Chicago Fire 7:30 pm March 15 vs Vancouver Whitecaps 7:30 pm March 22 @ Real Salt Lake 8:30 pm March 29 vs Sporting Kansas City 7:30 pm April 5 @ Atlanta United 6:30 pm April 12 vs Seattle Sounders 7:30 pm April 19 @ Minnesota United 7:30 pm April 26 @ Inter Miami 6:30 pm May 3 @ San Diego FC 8:00 pm May 10 vs Real Salt Lake 7:30 pm May 17 vs Houston Dynamo 7:30 pm May 24 @ Seattle Sounders 2:00 pm May 28 @ FC Cincinnati 6:30 pm May 31 vs Philadelphia Union 7:30 pm June 14 @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 pm June 25 vs San Jose Earthquakes 7:30 pm June 28 vs San Diego FC 7:30 pm July 4th vs Minnesota United * 7:30 pm July 12 @ LAFC 9:30 pm July 16 @ San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 pm July 19 vs St Louis City 7:30 pm July 25 vs New York City FC 7:30 pm Aug 9 vs Portland Timbers 7:30 pm Aug 16 @ Austin FC 7:30 pm Aug 23 vs LAFC 7:30 pm Aug 30 @ LA Galaxy 9:30 pm Sept 6 @ St. Louis City 7:30 pm Sept 13 vs Austin FC 7:30 pm Sept 20 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 pm Sept 27 @ Portland Timbers 9:30 pm Oct 4 vs LA Galaxy 3:30 pm Oct 18 @ Vancouver Whitecaps 8:00 pm * on FS1

With the addition of San Diego FC as the league’s 30th club, the MLS schedule format will include every MLS team competing in 34 regular season games, featuring 17 at home and 17 on the road. Clubs will play conference opponents twice (28 games), once at home and once away. Each club will play six different cross-conference opponents.