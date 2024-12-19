Texoma FC 2025 USL-1 schedule announced

Texoma FC and the United Soccer League have announced the 2025 schedule for the upcoming USL League One season including Texoma FC.

The 32-game regular season schedule kicks off March 22 at Bearcat Stadium against One Knox SC.

Matches of note include the home opener on March 22 against One Knox SC, as well as a match against current USL League One Champions, Union Omaha on May 17. Texoma FC’s season will also include the club’s debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup, an inter-league tournament uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One.

Texoma FC 2025 Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT) Sat, March 22 vs One Knoxville SC TBD Sat, March 29 vs Westchester SC TBD Sat, April 5 vs FC Naples TBD Sat, April 13 at Spokane Velocity FC TBD Sat, April 19 at Forward Madison FC TBD Sat, April 26 vs El Paso Locomotive TBD Fri, May 2 vs Charlotte Independence TBD Sat, May 10 at AV ALTA FC TBD Sat, May 17 vs Union Omaha TBD Sun, May 25 vs Greenville Triumph SC TBD Sat, June 7 at Richmond Kickers TBD Sat, June 14 vs South Georgia Tormenta FC TBD Sat, June 21 vs Charlotte Independence TBD Sat, June 28 vs Phoenix Rising FC TBD Wed, July 2 at Spokane Velocity FC TBD Sat, July 5 vs Forward Madison FC TBD Sat, July 12 vs Portland Hearts of Pine TBD Wed, July 16 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC TBD Wed, July 23 at Union Omaha TBD Sat, July 26 at Colorado Springs Switchback FC TBD Sat, August 2 at Charlotte Independence TBD Fri, August 9 at FC Naples TBD Sat, August 16 vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC TBD Wed, August 20 vs AV ALTA FC TBD Fri, August 23 at Greenville Triumph SC TBD Wed, August 27 at Forward Madison FC TBD Sat, September 6 at Union Omaha TBD Sat, September 13 vs Spokane Velocity FC TBD Sun, September 21 at Westchester SC TBD Sat, September 27 at Portland Hearts of Pine TBD Sat, October 4 vs AV ALTA FC TBD Sat, October 11 vs Richmond Kickers TBD Sun, October 19 at One Knoxville SC TBD Sat, October 25 at South Georgia Tormenta FC TBD

