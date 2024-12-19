Categories Texoma FC, USL

Texoma FC 2025 USL-1 schedule announced

Texoma FC and the United Soccer League have announced the 2025 schedule for the upcoming USL League One season including Texoma FC.

The 32-game regular season schedule kicks off March 22 at Bearcat Stadium against One Knox SC.

Matches of note include the home opener on March 22 against One Knox SC, as well as a match against current USL League One Champions, Union Omaha on May 17. Texoma FC’s season will also include the club’s debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup, an inter-league tournament uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One.

Texoma FC 2025 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (CT)
Sat, March 22vs One Knoxville SCTBD
Sat, March 29vs Westchester SCTBD
Sat, April 5vs FC NaplesTBD
Sat, April 13at Spokane Velocity FCTBD
Sat, April 19at Forward Madison FCTBD
 Sat, April 26vs El Paso LocomotiveTBD
Fri, May 2vs Charlotte IndependenceTBD
Sat, May 10at AV ALTA FCTBD
Sat, May 17vs Union OmahaTBD
Sun, May 25vs Greenville Triumph SCTBD
Sat, June 7at Richmond KickersTBD
Sat, June 14vs South Georgia Tormenta FCTBD
Sat, June 21vs Charlotte IndependenceTBD
 Sat, June 28vs Phoenix Rising FCTBD
Wed, July 2at Spokane Velocity FCTBD
Sat, July 5vs Forward Madison FCTBD
Sat, July 12vs Portland Hearts of PineTBD
Wed, July 16at Chattanooga Red Wolves SCTBD
 Wed, July 23at Union OmahaTBD
 Sat, July 26at Colorado Springs Switchback FCTBD
Sat, August 2at Charlotte IndependenceTBD
Fri, August 9at FC NaplesTBD
Sat, August 16vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SCTBD
Wed, August 20vs AV ALTA FCTBD
Fri, August 23at Greenville Triumph SCTBD
Wed, August 27at Forward Madison FCTBD
Sat, September 6at Union OmahaTBD
Sat, September 13vs Spokane Velocity FCTBD
Sun, September 21at Westchester SCTBD
Sat, September 27at Portland Hearts of PineTBD
Sat, October 4vs AV ALTA FCTBD
Sat, October 11vs Richmond KickersTBD
Sun, October 19at One Knoxville SCTBD
Sat, October 25at South Georgia Tormenta FCTBD
