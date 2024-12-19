Texoma FC 2025 USL-1 schedule announced

Texoma FC and the United Soccer League have announced the 2025 schedule for the upcoming USL League One season including Texoma FC.
The 32-game regular season schedule kicks off March 22 at Bearcat Stadium against One Knox SC.
Matches of note include the home opener on March 22 against One Knox SC, as well as a match against current USL League One Champions, Union Omaha on May 17. Texoma FC’s season will also include the club’s debut in the USL Jägermeister Cup, an inter-league tournament uniting clubs from the USL Championship and League One.
Texoma FC 2025 Regular Season Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Sat, March 22
|vs One Knoxville SC
|TBD
|Sat, March 29
|vs Westchester SC
|TBD
|Sat, April 5
|vs FC Naples
|TBD
|Sat, April 13
|at Spokane Velocity FC
|TBD
|Sat, April 19
|at Forward Madison FC
|TBD
|Sat, April 26
|vs El Paso Locomotive
|TBD
|Fri, May 2
|vs Charlotte Independence
|TBD
|Sat, May 10
|at AV ALTA FC
|TBD
|Sat, May 17
|vs Union Omaha
|TBD
|Sun, May 25
|vs Greenville Triumph SC
|TBD
|Sat, June 7
|at Richmond Kickers
|TBD
|Sat, June 14
|vs South Georgia Tormenta FC
|TBD
|Sat, June 21
|vs Charlotte Independence
|TBD
|Sat, June 28
|vs Phoenix Rising FC
|TBD
|Wed, July 2
|at Spokane Velocity FC
|TBD
|Sat, July 5
|vs Forward Madison FC
|TBD
|Sat, July 12
|vs Portland Hearts of Pine
|TBD
|Wed, July 16
|at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|TBD
|Wed, July 23
|at Union Omaha
|TBD
|Sat, July 26
|at Colorado Springs Switchback FC
|TBD
|Sat, August 2
|at Charlotte Independence
|TBD
|Fri, August 9
|at FC Naples
|TBD
|Sat, August 16
|vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|TBD
|Wed, August 20
|vs AV ALTA FC
|TBD
|Fri, August 23
|at Greenville Triumph SC
|TBD
|Wed, August 27
|at Forward Madison FC
|TBD
|Sat, September 6
|at Union Omaha
|TBD
|Sat, September 13
|vs Spokane Velocity FC
|TBD
|Sun, September 21
|at Westchester SC
|TBD
|Sat, September 27
|at Portland Hearts of Pine
|TBD
|Sat, October 4
|vs AV ALTA FC
|TBD
|Sat, October 11
|vs Richmond Kickers
|TBD
|Sun, October 19
|at One Knoxville SC
|TBD
|Sat, October 25
|at South Georgia Tormenta FC
|TBD