FC Dallas signs center back Lalas Abubakar

FC Dallas has completed the signing of free agent center back Alhassan “Lalas” Abubakar. Abubakar’s contract option was declined by the Colorado Rapids back in November making him a free agent.

Abubakar has been inked to a two-year contract with a one-year club option.

“We’re very happy to sign Lalas to our roster,” FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. “Strengthening our defensive group this offseason was a priority. Lalas provides us a great player, competitor, and flexibility along our backline. We look forward to him joining our group once preseason begins.”

Abubakar was named the Rapids’ Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Abubakar also spent two seasons with the Columbus Crew. He was selected by Columbus in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

A native of Kumasi, Ghana, Abubakar has previously represented his home country at the U-20 level.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Lalas Abubakar

Pronunciation: LAh-las- ah-BOO-bah-car

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: Dec. 25, 1994 (29)

Birthplace: Kumasi, Ghana

Nationality: Ghana and United States

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 181 lbs.

Last Club: Colorado Rapids

Transaction: FC Dallas Acquires Free Agent Defender Lalas Abubakar