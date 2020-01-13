USWNT returns to Toyota Stadium for SheBelieves Cup

The US Women’s National Team returns to Frisco in March for a repeat of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final. The US will take on Japan in the final night of the annual SheBelieves Cup on March 11, with reigning champions England entertaining Spain earlier in the day.

The SheBelieve Cup comes to Frisco for the first time in its five year run. England joins the US in competing in all four previous editions, Japan made its first appearance last year, while Spain will make their tournament debut. With stops in Orlando and the NY/NJ Metropolitan area beforehand, the SheBelieves Cup will be presented on March 11 in Frisco.

The Yanks return to Toyota Stadium for the first time since World Cup Qualifying in October 2018. A 7-0 win over Jamaica was followed by Alex Morgan notching her seventh goal at Toyota Stadium to give the USWNT a late two-goal lead over Canada in the final. That goal tied Crystal Dunn for top scorer among the US Women in nine games at the home of FC Dallas.

SheBelieves Cup top scorer Ellen White and England will kick off with Spain at 4:15 PM, before the US plays Japan at 7 PM. The latter will be broadcast nationally on both ESPNEWS and TUDN.