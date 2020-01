The following is a video version of an episode of the 3rd Degree Burn that I did for my patrons. This one is from the day after the 2020 MLS SuperDraft with some reaction to the FC Dallas choices and some analysis of each.

While the support I get from Patreon is about supporting the website and podcast, I do give the patrons some extra content just for them and this is just one example.

If you like this type of content, perhaps you will consider signing up to support 3rd Degree.