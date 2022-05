North Texas SC announced two schedule changes coming up this summer.

The club’s regular-season match vs. Colorado Rapids 2 at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 8 pm CT has been rescheduled to 5 pm CT.

The club’s match vs. St Louis City 2 at Ralph Korte Stadium originally scheduled for Saturday, July 23 has been moved to Friday, July 22 at 7 pm CT.