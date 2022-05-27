Nolan Norris called into US U19s

FC Dallas Academy and North Texas SC defender Nolan Norris has been called to the US U19 Team for a set of friendlies against England on Monday, June 6, and against Norway on Thursday, June 9. Both matches will be played at 11 am CT at the Marbella Football Center’s Dama de Noche pitches in Spain.



Norris has been a left back most of his career with some PT as a 6. At 3rd Degree, we believe his pro future is as a center back and he in fact his made his center back debut with North Texas SC recently. So it will be interesting to see what position he plays with the U19s.

FC Dallas U17 Nolan Norris (32) gets on the end of a corner kick in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC.

U-19 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION – MARBELLA FRIENDLIES

GOALKEEPERS (2): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Henderson, Nev.), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salinas, Calif.)



DEFENDERS (5): Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Mateo Pinilla (Houston Dynamo FC, Houston, Texas), Thomas Williams ((Orlando City SC; Titusville, Fla.), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC, Louisville, Ky.)



MIDFIELDERS (8): Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Juan Castilla Lozano (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Maricopa, Ariz.), Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Snellville, Ga.)



FORWARDS (4): Kristian Fletcher (Loudoun United; Mitchelville, Md.) Rodrigo Neri (Atletico Madrid B; Madrid, Spain), Oluwakorede Osudina (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Marcos Zambrano (Philadelphia Union; Gladwyne, Pa.)