Two DFW Sides in NISA Independent Cup

Two local UPSL teams have been announced as participants in the 2020 NISA Independent Cup. Lone Star Republic, from Richardson, and Mansfield Revolution SC, based in Mansfield, join the 15-team tournament featuring 4 teams from NISA, 2 other teams from the UPSL, 4 from the NPSL, 2 from the GPSL, and Georgia Revolution from the ADASL.

LSR and Mansfield will play 2 games as part of the Central Plains Region, between each other, while 2 games between Louisiana Krewe FC from Lafayette and Gaffa FC from Jackson, Miss., will complete the regional schedule.

Lone Star Republic joined the UPSL for the Spring 2019 season, and won promotion to the top-level division in the UPSL’s Central Conference – North Division by finishing first in the 2nd division during the Fall 2019 season.

Mansfield Revolution joined for the Fall 2019 season in Central Conference – North Division III and will move up to Division II in the reorganized Central Conference – Red River Division for 2020. (Yes, UPSL is confusing.)

They’re still new teams, but Lone Star Republic in particular have been gaining some attention on social media with the hiring of former FC Dallas and USMNT defender Zach Loyd as head coach as well as the ambitious, long-term goals of team owner Tyler Watterson.

LSR is set to host Mansfield on July 24 at Greenhill School, with Mansfield hosting the second leg on July 26 at Summit High School.

Playoff formats and eligible teams will be decided on a regional basis and announced at a later date.