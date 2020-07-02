Categories North Texas SC, USL

Revised 2020 USL League One format revealed

by John Lenard

At long last, following several months of postponed matches, North Texas SC finally knows more about how their 2020 season will look, with the first announcement from USL League One concerning the revised 2020 season format.

The season has been shortened to 20 matches over 15 weeks, beginning the weekend of July 18, and the playoffs have been reduced to a single game between the top 2 teams in the standings at the end of the regular season.

Additionally, to minimize travel, each team has been assigned a regional rival – for North Texas it’s FC Tucson – against whom 4 games will be played, and one team has been omitted from each team’s schedule – in NTXSC’s case, Richmond Kickers.

North Texas will therefor play 4 total games against Tucson, 2 games against 7 of the 9 remaining teams, and one game each against two more teams for their 20 game season.

The regular season will conclude on Saturday, October 24, with the championship match taking place the week of October 31.

Following along with the changes announced for the USL Championship, each team will be allowed 5 substitutes during the 2020 season, usable at up to 3 intervals during play as well as half time.

The opening match for North Texas, in addition to the rest of the 2020 League One schedule, is expected in the coming days.

NTXSC-Champions-35sm
North Texas SC lifts the USL-1 Championship trophy following the USL League One Final won by North Texas SC, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Macho / 3rd Degree)
TeamRegional RivalOmitted Opponent
Chattanooga Red Wolves SCSouth Georgia Tormenta FCFC Tucson
Fort Lauderdale CFOrlando City BUnion Omaha
Forward Madison FCUnion OmahaOrlando City B
Greenville Triumph SCRichmond KickersNew England Revolution II
New England Revolution IIToronto FC IIGreenville Triumph SC
North Texas SCFC TucsonRichmond Kickers
Union OmahaForward Madison FCFort Lauderdale CF
Orlando City BFort Lauderdale CFForward Madison FC
Richmond KickersGreenville Triumph SCNorth Texas SC
South Georgia Tormenta FCChattanooga Red Wolves SCToronto FC II
Toronto FC IINew England Revolution IIGreenville Triumph SC
FC TucsonNorth Texas SCChattanooga Red Wolves SC

