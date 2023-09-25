Three Solar products called into US U16 Women’s National Team camp

US U16 Women’s coach Patchy Toledo has called up 24 players for a champ in West Palm Beach Flordia from Sept. 26-Oct. 3. Three players from Solar SC have been selected for the camp: goalkeeper Evan O’Steen and defenders Rhinnon Mahone and London Young.

All the players are 2008s and are age-eligible for the team that will attempt to qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for which the birth cut-off year is 2007.

US U16 WYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (3): Josie Biehl (San Diego Surf SC; Carlsbad, Calif.), Evan O’Steen (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas) , Brooklyn Smith (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.)

Defenders (8): Natalie Chudowsky (New York SC; Westport, Conn.), Izzy Dalke (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Belleville, Ill.), Makenna Holub (Eastside FC; Redmond, Wash.), Rhiannon Mahon (Solar SC; Celina, Texas) , Marlee Raymond (United Futbol Academy; Cumming, Ga.), Sydney Schmidt (Jacksonville FC; St. Johns, Fla.), Vienna Whipple (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.), London Young (Solar SC; McKinney, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.), Reese Canada (Michigan Hawks; Fenton, Mich.), Pearl Cecil (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.), Saleen Koszorus (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.), Paige Pasinski (SC del Sol; Phoenix, Ariz.), Samantha Ruiz (Legends FC; Corona, Calif.), Charlee Siria (Ohio Elite SA; Lexington, Ky.)

Forwards (6): Ashlyn Anderson (Indy Premier SC; Carmel, Ind.), Micayla Johnson (Michigan Hawks; Troy, Mich.), Ella Kral (Lamorinda SC; Berkeley, Calif.), Peyton Marinos (So Cal Blues SC; Irvine, Calif.), Ella Martinez (Concorde Fire; Marietta, Ga.), Nyanya Touray (Bethesda SC; Silver Spring, Md.)