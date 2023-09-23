FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew – lineup prediction and game info

9th in the West FC Dallas (38 points, 10-10-8) returns home to face the 3rd in the East Columbus Crew (48 points, 14-9-6) at 7:30 pm in Toyota Stadium.

This is game 3 of the 7-games-in-22-days run.

At this point, all home games are pretty much must-win for FC Dallas and the Crew are only 3-8-3 on the road so FCD better take this one.

Marvel Super Hero Night

Iron Man and Captain America will light the shield it says in the notes with multiple giveaways both coming in and leaving. (While supplies last.)

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

What? Again!

Just kidding, this is my favorite MLS combo since they broke up Mark Followill and Steve Davis.

Spanish: Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold on the call.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

In terms of a prediction, we continue to fight the three-headed monster of no open training, injuries, and load management. But we’ll do our best.

Facundo Quignon should rotate back in for Liam Fraser, I think. If the center back rotation continues – and I don’t see why it wouldn’t – we should see Jose Martinez and Nkosi Tafari in the middle. With Ema Twumasi still working back to full form I’m going with a rotation of Sam Junqua at right back again.

I am playing a hunch that Alan Velasco will return to the XI (he’s off the injured list) with Facu and Asier Illarramendi. If Velasco is still out I would imagine Paxton Pomykal will go again.

In fact, in terms of minute management, giving the younger Pomykal this game instead of Illarramendi makes some sense. I went with Illarra because I think the end game this season is a Facu/Illarra double pivot under Velasco. I would expect both Pomykal and Tsiki Ntsabeleng to sub into this one either way.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs the Crew, Sept 23, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Paxton Pomykal

Dante Sealy

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Sebas Ibeagha

Liam Fraser

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Jáder Obrian

Columbus Crew

OUT: Will Sands (Knee)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Sean Zawadzki

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas will be in their home red/blue with the Crew riding the Yellow Submarine.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew, Sept 23. 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 34#DALvCLB



R: Tori PENSO



REGULAR SEASON:

29 g, 3.72 Y/g, 5 R, 9 pens, 22.31 F/g



HOME: 1.79 Y/g, 2 R, 6 pens, 11.55 FC/g

AWAY: 1.93 Y/g, 3 R, 3 pens, 10.76 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 12 W – 8 D – 9 L (1.517 PPG)#DTID #Crew96 — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) September 22, 2023

Other Game Info

FCD record: 10-10-8 (38 points – 9th in West)

10-10-8 (38 points – 9th in West) CLB record : 14-9-6 (48 points – 3rd in East)

: 14-9-6 (48 points – 3rd in East) FCD vs. CLB all-time : 17-20-12 (65 goals scored, 66 goals conceded)

: 17-20-12 (65 goals scored, 66 goals conceded) FCD vs. CLB home: 12-6-5 (39 goals scored, 27 goals conceded)

Columbus has posted 60 goals and 66 assists this season, both of which are best in MLS, including 10 goals in the past 3 games.

Jesus Ferreira is first in MLS with seven game-winning goals and has tied the FC Dallas single-season record (Jeff Cunningham, 2009 & Eddie Johnson, 2004).

The Crew secured their spot in the postseason with their win against Chicago on Wednesday, it is the club’s first post-season berth since the 2020 season, in which the Crew won the MLS Cup.

Jesus Ferreira’s nine multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas’ history behind Jason Kreis (10)

Cucho Hernández recorded his second hat-trick in 18 days in the club’s last home game.

Columbus leads the all-time series with Dallas 20-17-12.

FC Dallas has allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (32) and ranks No. 5 in GAA (1.15)

13 starters combined to miss 65 games so far this season for FC Dallas.

When scoring first FC Dallas is 8-2-4 and 8-2-0 when scoring twice.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS.

Jesus Ferreira has scored four goals in the 80’ or later this season, with three of those being match-winners. No other player has more than one match-winning goal at 80’ or later this season.

25 of FC Dallas’ 33 goals have been scored in the second half.

Dallas has a record of 29-4-5 when Ferreira scores in his career.

Dallas has allowed the most goals (10) during the 31-45 minute interval of the match.

Dallas has scored in each of their last 7 games in MLS, scoring 10 goals in that run.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (75%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.04).

The Crew are an offensive juggernaut, they….

lead MLS in first-half goals with 33 netted this season (1.14 avg.).

lead MLS in most multi-goal games (19) this season.

lead MLS for most goals per game (2.07 per game).

rank first in MLS in assists per game (2.28 per game).

rank second in scoring percentage with 60 goals on 410 shots (14.6 percent)

have 10 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches this season.

have a +19 goal differential, which ranks first in MLS.

highest possession in MLS at 57%.

2nd highest pass pct in MLS at 86%.

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Ferreira passed Kenny Cooper Jr. for 2nd all-time on the FCD regular season goal chart.

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Jesus Ferreira 48 135 Kenny Cooper Jr. 46 121