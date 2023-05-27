Categories FCD Academy, International Soccer, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

Three FC Dallas Academy players invited to US U14 National ID camp

by Buzz Carrick

US Soccer is holding a U14 National ID Camp at Chula Vista, CA at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center from May 28 through June 2. 

According to the roster circulating online, three FC Dallas Academy players have been invited: Steel Cook, Jordyn Eason, and Liam Vejrostek. All three players are part of the FC Dallas U14 Academy side.

Steel Cook is a playmaking central mid. Jordyn Eason is a striker/winger who joined FCD last season. Liam Vejrostek is a left back and one of the youngest players in the 2009 group.

US U14 National ID Camp Roster

NamePosClub
Marcelo AvalosGSJ Earthquakes
Santino BarberenaGSporting KC
James DonaldsonGAtlanta United
Tobias SzewcykGNY Red Bulls
Daniel BarrettDHouston Dynamo
Hugo BergDChicago Fire
Edward ChadwickDLa Galaxy
Tomas CortesDChicago Fire
Liam DevanDNashville SC
Tyson EspyDLAFC
Gabriel FlorentinoDInter Miami
Mateo GallegosDPhilly Union
Alex GomezDNY Red Bulls
Caleb TrombinoDOrlando City
Liam VejrostekDFC Dallas
Alfredo ChavezMLAFC
Steel CookMFC Dallas
Joaquin CunninghamMLA Galaxy
Matthew HindsMHouston Dynamo
Paolo MartinezMSeattle Sounders
Gabriel MarcalMNY Soccer Club
Adri MehmetiMNY Red Bulls
William OstranderMSJ Earthquakes
Roko PeharMChicago FC United
William RecuperoMBoston Bolts
Renden ThomasMLAFC Socal
Robert TurdeanMChicago Fire
Mathias AlbertFLA Galaxy
Jordyn EasonFFC Dallas
Hudson GarnerFCity SC
Nicolas GonzalezFCedar Stars
Omar HassanFSeattle Sounders
Kevin HowardFNorth Carolina FC
Darris HyteFChicago Fire
Paul SokoloffFNY Red Bulls
Jorge PerezFSJ Earthquakes

I had to pull the roster text from an image so my apologies for any typos that I made or misinformation in the leaked roster.

It appears the roster may be at least partially incomplete as Solar’s Trey Glosson seems to also be invited.

