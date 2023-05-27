Three FC Dallas Academy players invited to US U14 National ID camp

US Soccer is holding a U14 National ID Camp at Chula Vista, CA at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center from May 28 through June 2.

According to the roster circulating online, three FC Dallas Academy players have been invited: Steel Cook, Jordyn Eason, and Liam Vejrostek. All three players are part of the FC Dallas U14 Academy side.

Steel Cook is a playmaking central mid. Jordyn Eason is a striker/winger who joined FCD last season. Liam Vejrostek is a left back and one of the youngest players in the 2009 group.

US U14 National ID Camp Roster

Name Pos Club Marcelo Avalos G SJ Earthquakes Santino Barberena G Sporting KC James Donaldson G Atlanta United Tobias Szewcyk G NY Red Bulls Daniel Barrett D Houston Dynamo Hugo Berg D Chicago Fire Edward Chadwick D La Galaxy Tomas Cortes D Chicago Fire Liam Devan D Nashville SC Tyson Espy D LAFC Gabriel Florentino D Inter Miami Mateo Gallegos D Philly Union Alex Gomez D NY Red Bulls Caleb Trombino D Orlando City Liam Vejrostek D FC Dallas Alfredo Chavez M LAFC Steel Cook M FC Dallas Joaquin Cunningham M LA Galaxy Matthew Hinds M Houston Dynamo Paolo Martinez M Seattle Sounders Gabriel Marcal M NY Soccer Club Adri Mehmeti M NY Red Bulls William Ostrander M SJ Earthquakes Roko Pehar M Chicago FC United William Recupero M Boston Bolts Renden Thomas M LAFC Socal Robert Turdean M Chicago Fire Mathias Albert F LA Galaxy Jordyn Eason F FC Dallas Hudson Garner F City SC Nicolas Gonzalez F Cedar Stars Omar Hassan F Seattle Sounders Kevin Howard F North Carolina FC Darris Hyte F Chicago Fire Paul Sokoloff F NY Red Bulls Jorge Perez F SJ Earthquakes

I had to pull the roster text from an image so my apologies for any typos that I made or misinformation in the leaked roster.

It appears the roster may be at least partially incomplete as Solar’s Trey Glosson seems to also be invited.