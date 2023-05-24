Bryce Outman called into US U16s for International Dream Cup

FC Dallas U16 Bryce Outman has been named to the US roster for the International Dream Cup where they will face host Japan, the Netherlands, and Nigeria. Head coach Michael Nsien has called up 20 players for the competition, his third event in charge since taking over the U-16 MYNT last November.

The US U16s will take on Japan, Netherlands, and Nigeria at the 2023 International Dream Cup at J-Village Stadium in Fukushima, Japan.

INTERNATIONAL DREAM CUP SCHEDULE

May 30 – Netherlands vs. Nigeria – 10 p.m. ET

May 31 – Japan vs. USA – 1 a.m. ET

June 1 – USA vs. Netherlands – 10 p.m. ET

June 2 – Japan vs. Nigeria – 1 a.m. ET

June 3 – Nigeria vs. USA – 10 p.m. ET

June 4 – Japan vs. Netherlands – 1 a.m. ET

U-16 MYNT ROSTER – INTERNATIONAL DREAM CUP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Orlando City SC), Patrick Los (Chicago Fire FC)

DEFENDERS (7): Davi Alexandre (New York Red Bulls), Nicholas Almeida (Inter Miami CF), Andrew Baiera (New York City FC), Christian McFarlane (New York City FC), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union) Joshua Santiago (Los Angeles FC), Jeremiah White IV (Philadelphia Union)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC), Stiven Jimenez (FC Cincinnati), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF), Axel Perez (Lyon/FRA), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC), Ervin Torres Jr. (Austin FC), Adyn Torres (Atlanta United FC)

FORWARDS (4): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC), Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC), Bryce Outman (FC Dallas), Noah Santos (Portland Timbers)