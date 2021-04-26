Categories North Texas SC

Thibaut Jacquel Named USL League One Player of the Week

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on Thibaut Jacquel Named USL League One Player of the Week

FC Dallas SuperDraft pick and North Texas SC striker Thibaut Jacquel has been named USL League One Player of the Week for week 3 with this two-goal performance. Derek Waldeck and Gibran Rayo were also named to the USL League One Team of the Week.

“The Jackal” was making his pro debut. His first goal was a beauty that came on a cracker of a one-timer. The goal came on a free kick from just outside the box.

Goal One

Goal Two

Rayo scored the third NTXSC goal. Waldeck had an assist on the 4th goal and led the team with 64 passes.

USL League One Team of the Week – Week 3
Thibaut Jacquel
Thibaut Jacquel (22) takes on Ft. Lauderdale defender Modesto Mendez (17) in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park.

1 Comment

  1. That was a pretty thrilling NTSC game to cleanse the palate from the FCD stinker.

    Really like seeing NTSC reload and find a way to click with a new set of attackers. Would be awesome to see Jacqual play his way into a first team spot.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *