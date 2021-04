Daniel McCullough was on the scene at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the North Texas SC season opener against Fort Lauderdale CF. He’s brought us back some terrific pics. Enjoy.

Nicky Hernandez (80) dribbles into the box in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Gibran Rayo (14) shoots in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Imanol Almaguer (6) sends a through ball down the left side in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Hope Avayevu (10) stops his run just before the end line in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Gibran Rayo (14) steals the ball in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nicky Hernandez (80) dribbles into the attacking third in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Derek Waldeck (18) shoots in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Hope Avayevu (10) crosses the ball in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ft. Lauderdale CF midfielder Abel Caputo (29) intercepts a ball while defended by Collin Smith (32) in the opening USL League One match at Globe Life Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Hope Avayevu (10) passes with the outside of the foot in the opening USL League One match North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Derek Waldeck (18) takes a free kick in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Hope Avayevu (10) brings down a long pass in the opening USL League One match between North Texas SC and Fort Lauderdale CF. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Imanol Alamguer, Derek Waldeck, and Thibaut Jacquel celebrate after scoring. Courtesy of North Texas SC