The Roja League returns for summer 2021

The Roja League Verano (Summer) Season kicks off this weekend with DKSC facing off against Lone Star Republic.

I was caught a little off guard by the return of the Roja league this month as the NPSL season is kicking off as well, but Denton Diablos, Irving FC, and Fort Worth Vaqueros are taking part in both competitions.

Joining the three NPSL teams in the Roja League Verano are the returning Premier Legends and two new clubs, Lone Star Republic and DKSC.

The club formally known as FC Harrington merged with the youth club D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club.

So why not get out there and support some local soccer.

TRL Verano Game Day: What you need to know…



🏆 Matchday One to Kickoff TRL Verano (Summer) Season

🔥 DKSC 🆚️ Lone Star Republic

⚽️ 8:15pm Kickoff

🏚 Gates Open 7:30pm

🏟 Lake Ridge HS Stadium

🎯 $5 Tickets#SupportLocalSoccer pic.twitter.com/g4SMniXKSO — The Roja League (@LeagueRoja) May 28, 2021