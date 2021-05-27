3rd Degree the Podcast Episode 112 now available

There was a whole lot of FC Dallas for your 3rd Degree the Podcast hosts – Peter Welpton, Dan Crooke, and Buzz Carrick – to chew on this week. Improvement against RSL due to Luchi’s tactical tweaks to Jara and Acosta, a new shape (sort of), Tessmann as a 6, Ricaurte excellent, Ryan good, Hedges bad… Then Buzz went to training and found a whole bunch of players MIA including Matt Hedges and Szabolcs Schön. You got questions – we got answers. What’s the lineup at Colorado? When will Paxton start? Who’s the surprise signing Buzz is predicting? Why the Justin Che overreaction? When does Brandon Servania return? Are the Facundo Quignon links real?

And we pay tribute to our friend Denise Isla who passed away this week. Rest in Peace.

