The North Texas SC numeric roster reveals fun surprises

North Texas SC provided us with a numeric roster for 2023 as the club begins 2023 play and there were a couple of fun surprises on it.
First, the North Texas SC roster is pretty fluid in terms of Academy call-ups and FC Dallas first-team assignments so this is only the roster today.
The most obvious example might be Isiaih Parker was who injured playing for NTX against Dynamo Dos in the final pre-season scrimmage. We’re quite confident Parker will play with NTX at some point and the Academy kids will almost certainly change as well given many of the U19s will head to college late this summer.
Fun Surprises
- Julian Eyestone is handed the #1 kit. Nice.
- Diego Pepi, Ricardo’s young brother, and an FCD Youth ECNL player made the squad.
- Three Academy guys I’ve talked about for a couple of seasons now – Anthony Ramirez, Diego Herandez, and Malachi Molina – make the team along with last year’s large Academy contributors Santiago Ferreira and Jared Aguilar.
- NTX has apparently signed a keeper they haven’t announced yet (that I am aware of): Justin Stewart.
- Old Man Buzz dislikes some of the numberings here with much better numbers left open like 2, 4, 6, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, and 23.
2023 North Texas SC Numeric Roster
|No.
|Name
|Position
|1
|Julian Eyestone º
|Goalkeeper
|3
|Henri Santos *
|Defender
|5
|Manuel Caicedo *
|Defender
|7
|Yeicar Perlaza *
|Defender
|8
|Theo Henrique *
|Midfielder
|9
|Pablo Torre *
|Forward
|10
|Hope Avayevu *
|Midfielder
|11
|André Costa *
|Midfielder
|12
|Tyshawn Rose *
|Defender
|13
|Antonio Carrera ^
|Goalkeeper
|16
|Diego Pepi º
|Forward
|18
|Carl Sainté *
|Midfielder
|20
|Alejandro Araneda *
|Defender
|21
|José Mulato ^
|Forward
|24
|Amet Korça ^
|Defender
|27
|Tomas Pondeca *
|Midfielder
|28
|Herbert Endeley ^
|Midfielder
|29
|Michael Webber *
|Goalkeeper
|31
|Malachi Molina º
|Defender
|32
|Nolan Norris ^
|Defender
|36
|Diego Hernandez º
|Midfielder
|42
|Justin Stewart *
|Goalkeeper
|48
|Jared Aguilar º
|Midfielder
|50
|Diego García *
|Midfielder
|51
|Anthony Ramirez º
|Midfielder
|68
|Santiago Ferreira º
|Midfielder
|80
|Alejandro Urzua *
|Midfielder
* North Texas SC
^ FC Dallas
º FC Dallas Academy