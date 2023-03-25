The North Texas SC numeric roster reveals fun surprises

North Texas SC provided us with a numeric roster for 2023 as the club begins 2023 play and there were a couple of fun surprises on it.

First, the North Texas SC roster is pretty fluid in terms of Academy call-ups and FC Dallas first-team assignments so this is only the roster today.

The most obvious example might be Isiaih Parker was who injured playing for NTX against Dynamo Dos in the final pre-season scrimmage. We’re quite confident Parker will play with NTX at some point and the Academy kids will almost certainly change as well given many of the U19s will head to college late this summer.

Fun Surprises

Julian Eyestone is handed the #1 kit. Nice.

is handed the #1 kit. Nice. Diego Pepi , Ricardo’s young brother, and an FCD Youth ECNL player made the squad.

, Ricardo’s young brother, and an FCD Youth ECNL player made the squad. Three Academy guys I’ve talked about for a couple of seasons now – Anthony Ramirez , Diego Herandez , and Malachi Molina – make the team along with last year’s large Academy contributors Santiago Ferreira and Jared Aguilar .

, , and – make the team along with last year’s large Academy contributors and . NTX has apparently signed a keeper they haven’t announced yet (that I am aware of): Justin Stewart .

. Old Man Buzz dislikes some of the numberings here with much better numbers left open like 2, 4, 6, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, and 23.

2023 North Texas SC Numeric Roster

No. Name Position 1 Julian Eyestone º Goalkeeper 3 Henri Santos * Defender 5 Manuel Caicedo * Defender 7 Yeicar Perlaza * Defender 8 Theo Henrique * Midfielder 9 Pablo Torre * Forward 10 Hope Avayevu * Midfielder 11 André Costa * Midfielder 12 Tyshawn Rose * Defender 13 Antonio Carrera ^ Goalkeeper 16 Diego Pepi º Forward 18 Carl Sainté * Midfielder 20 Alejandro Araneda * Defender 21 José Mulato ^ Forward 24 Amet Korça ^ Defender 27 Tomas Pondeca * Midfielder 28 Herbert Endeley ^ Midfielder 29 Michael Webber * Goalkeeper 31 Malachi Molina º Defender 32 Nolan Norris ^ Defender 36 Diego Hernandez º Midfielder 42 Justin Stewart * Goalkeeper 48 Jared Aguilar º Midfielder 50 Diego García * Midfielder 51 Anthony Ramirez º Midfielder 68 Santiago Ferreira º Midfielder 80 Alejandro Urzua * Midfielder

* North Texas SC

^ FC Dallas

º FC Dallas Academy