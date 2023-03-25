North Texas SC paddles into 2023 in a new Cano

North Texas SC has always been a club with a lot of personnel turnover and that trend continues in 2023 with a new gaffer. Javier Cano was announced as the third head coach of North Texas SC in January, taking squad navigation over from Pa Madou-Kah.

“It has been a long journey,” Cano said, “[I] started my coaching education in 2000. Almost 23 years of experience, and my 5th year in the states.”

On his transition to soccer in America from Europe, Cano stated “The game is more transitional [in the US], tendency to control more in Europe. You can see every day the American player is better and better.” And while Cano speaks a fair number of languages, “The terminology was a challenge, to say the same thing but still be confused.”

Team Set Up

“I love to adjust sometimes in the game and depending on the players, trying as much as possible to follow the first team as our base”

Assuming North Texas follows FC Dallas’ system, a 4-3-3 formation with a defensive midfielder and a lone striker is likely how the team will be set up. Here’s a projected lineup for North Texas SC this year.

Nolan Norris will likely be starting over Henri Santos depending on how his time splits between FC Dallas and North Texas. More on North Texas SC’s roster can be found here.

“Transitional and just running at positions and more transition moments and getting better and learning how we can get better at transitional game. I think we are achieving that process in this year here”

“We are lucky because we have a great academy” notes Cano. He goes on to mention that players like Hope Avayevu, Andre Costa, and Antonio Carrera create “a great core group, they will be the drivers for this season and… to build this strong group.”

Andre Costa playing Sporting Kansas City II in MLS Next Pro (Courtesy of North Texas SC)

Goals for the Season

“The big goal is win the league, but as a coach if I can provide as many players for the first team as much as possible is a goal. Compete in the away games, and try to bring as many points as possible.”

North Texas’ season kicks off March 26th vs LAFC 2, with the team’s first home game on April 9th against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

Which home game are you looking forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/iKUUCirGzx — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) March 14, 2023