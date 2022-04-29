Team Texas for a States Cup – 2022 Edition

The idea for a “World Cup of US States,” aka a States Cup, has been floating around for years. It’s not really a serious idea but is, rather, a fun idea to kick around. I first did so on 3rd Degree back in 1999 and I’m sure I was nowhere near the first to come up with this idea.

But the States Cup idea has been floated a couple of times of late on social media and it came up in our discord today so I figured why not share my thoughts on this fun – but totally unrealistic – idea.

The Rules

Here are the rules I use for this hypothetical scenerio.

The player should be a “citizen” of the state. That means being born here or living here for long enough to perhaps claim they are “from Texas.”

Players need to be actively playing as pros or high-level amateurs like college. Perhaps even Academy if you dare.

23 man squad with coaches.

Pick a formation.

Team Texas

My 23-man Squad is coached by Eric Quill and assisted by Marco Ferruzzi.

Pos Name Current Team Texas Connection F Ricardo Pepi FC Augsburg El Paso, TX. F Jesus Ferreira FC Dallas Born in Colombia but is a US Citizen and moved to Dallas at the age of 10. F Alex Zendejas Club América Was born in El Paso until FCD sold him to Chivas then *poof* he was born in Juarez. Played for US Youth teams. So I’m claiming him for Texas. F Charlie Kelman Queen’s Park Rangers on loan to Gillingham Born in England but spent most of his youth in Texas and played for FC Dallas Youth. F Khiry Shelton Sporting KC Born in Colorado but grew up in Leander, Texas. F Memo Rodriguez Houston Dynamo Wharton, TX. M Weston McKennie Juventus Little Elm, TX. M Kellyn Acosta LAFC Plano, TX. M Chris Cappis Brøndby IF Katy, TX M Keaton Parks NYCFC Plano, TX M Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas Lewisville, TX. M Edwin Cerrillo FC Dallas Waco, TX. M Emerson Hyndman Atlanta United Dallas, TX. D Jonathan Gomez Real Sociedad North Richland Hills, TX D Nico Carrera Holstein Kiel Born Pachuca came to US in 2008 played for FCDY U12 to U14 and FCD Acad U15 to U19. He Lists Frisco, Texas as his hometown on his US National Team bio. D Justin Che FC Dallas on loan to Hoffenheim Richardson, TX. D Bryan Reynolds Roma on loan to K.V. Kortrijk Fort Worth, TX. D Reggie Cannon Boavista Born in Chicago but was in Texas long enough to play four years of high school soccer for Grapevine High School. D Jonathan Tomkinson Norwich City Plano, TX. D Omar Gonzalez New England Revolution Dallas, TX G Jesse Gonzalez — Born in North Carolina but grew up in Texas. G Richard Sanchez LA Galaxy Born in CA but mostly grew up in Texas. Attended Little Elm High School. G Michael Nelson Houston Dynamo Katy, TX.

Don’t bother commenting or @’ing me on Jesse Gonzalez and his off-field situation. This is a factional exercise.

Alex Zendejas while at FC Dallas.

Missed the Cut

Santiago Muñoz (El Paso)

Antonio Carrera (Born Pachuca move to Dallas even younger than Nico)

Dante Sealy (Born in Brooklyn but has been in Dallas since his dad played for FCD in 2021).

Those players would factor quite a bit over the next few years… if this was real.

Tactics

I offer two options that I can use depending on the opponent and style. A 4-2-3-1 and a 4-3-3.

4-2-3-1

4-3-3

The 4-3-3 let’s me get an extra linking mid – Chris Cappis is my choice – on but at the expense of either Jesus Ferreira or Ricardo Pepi.

Ineligible

Here is a shortlist of players I discarded as not being Texan enough for this exercise.

Pos Name Club Not Texas F Rogelio Funes Mori Monterrey Born in Argentina. Both brothers had residency issues while at Arlington High School and were not here that long. Both played for FCD for about 6 months. I can’t claim them for Texas. D Ramiro Funes Mori Al-Nassr See line above. M Brandon Servania FC Dallas Birmingham, AL M Tanner Tessmann Valencia Birmingham, AL D Chris Richards Bayern Munich on loan to Hoffenheim Birmingham, AL M Thomas Roberts FC Dallas Little Rock, Arkansas

Who You Got?

Did I miss anyone? And what does your team look like? Let me know.

1999 Texas Team

I mentioned I did this exercise multiple times, the first time in 1999. For a little more fun, here’s the 1999 team.

3rd Degree’s 1999 Tean Texas for the “States Cup.”

Looking back know I would disqualify Tom Soehn who is from Chicago. He was drafted by the BUrn in 1996 and was still listing Frisco, Texas as his home in 1999. He shouldn’t be in there.

On the bench at the time I had…

Gabe Jones – F – Georgetown, TX

Kirk Wilson – M – El Paso, TX

Eric Kvello – F – Houston

Eric Quill – F – Missouri City, TX

Emmanuel Ayim – M – College Station, TX

Wally Crittenden – GK – Seabrook, TX

Rusty Pierce – D – Woodlands, TX

Given more time watching all these players, I should have had Quill at LM with Broome LB and Agoos at CB with Soto on the bench. Rusty Pierce perhaps at RB for Soehn.