FC Dallas at Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (4-1-3, 15 pts) travels to Kansas City to take on 12th place Sporting (2-6-1, 7 pts) at 7:30 pm CT tonight.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm CT.

Local stream: fcdallas.com/stream

Non-Local stream: ESPN+

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio beginning at 7 pm CT.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

As we’ve said on the podcast, we’re getting to the point the first-choice starting XI is getting pretty set. With no mid-week game, we should pretty much see this group.

There are two positions up for change potentially: right back and holding mid.

Right back is a real battle. Nanu is back in training and off the injured list. Ema Twumasi played three games last week and has some foot pain (but isn’t injured). Pure guess here: Coach Nico Estevez will go back to Nanu mostly cause he’s rested.

Holding mid isn’t a battle as much as it’s about home vs road grind vs progression. Being a road game that leans toward Facundo Quignon. But Sporting is in a bad spot and maybe Coach Nico thinks he can get after them on the road… so could it be Edwin Cerrillo?

KC is tied for the lowest goals for in MLS… so I’ll roll the dice it’s Edwin Cerrillo even though it’s a road game.

3rd Degree’s XI prediction at Sporting KC on April 30, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari

Facundo Quignon

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Lucas Bartlett

Szabolcs Schön

Ema Twumasi

Update: Joshué Quiñónez also traveled… so to see him, Tafari, AND Bartlett makes me wonder if Matt Hedges or Jose Martinez picked up a knock.

With no official announcement of his return, I feel quite strongly that Thomas Roberts is not yet officially on the roster.

Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

International Callup: Antonio Carrera (U20s)

Sporting Kansas City

OUT : Gadi Kinda (knee surgery)

: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery) OUT : Alan Pulido (knee surgery)

: Alan Pulido (knee surgery) OUT : Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion)

: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion) International Callup: Kayden Pierre (U20s)

Kayden Pierre (U20s) International Callup: Ozzie Cisneros (U19s)

Kit Assignments

Double Hoops!

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Sporting KC on April 30, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 4-1-3 (15 points – 4th in West)

4-1-3 (15 points – 4th in West) SKC record : 2-6-1 (7 points – 12th in West)

: 2-6-1 (7 points – 12th in West) FCD vs. SKC all-time : 28-27-13 (108 goals scored, 100 goals conceded)

: 28-27-13 (108 goals scored, 100 goals conceded) FCD vs. SKC all-time away: 12-15-8 (46 goals scored, 61 goals conceded)

Officials

REF: Nima Saghafi

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Diego Blas

4TH: Lukasz Szpala

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Nima Saghafi MLS stats

91 games

3.88 Yellows/game

12 Reds

25 penalties

26.08 Fouls/game

More Game Info

The visiting team has won seven of the last 10 meetings between Sporting Kansas City and Dallas (D1 L2).

Dallas is unbeaten in five straight visits to Kansas City (W4 D1).

FCD extended its unbeaten MLS run to six games (W4 D2), its longest since May-June 2018 (7 straight).

Seven of Sporting Kansas City’s last eight goals against FC Dallas have been scored by either Johnny Russell (4) or Daniel Sallói (3).

FC Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference (tied for eighth in the league) with 12 goals scored and is tied for 11th with 11 assists.

The FC Dallas defense is first in the Western Conference and tied for first in the league with Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire after only conceding five goals in eight matches this season.

FC Dallas forward Franco Jara has enjoyed finding the back of the net when playing on the road against Sporting KC. Franco’s first three goals all came at Sporting in 2020.

Sporting is tied for the MLS lead with three home shutouts this season.

Sporting has allowed two goals in four previous home matches this season. Only Chicago and Colorado (one each) have conceded fewer home goals in 2022.

Sporting leads MLS with 79.1 long passes per match

Sporting Midfielder Remi Walter leads MLS in distance covered (64.9 miles) and ranks

third among field players in recoveries (81)

Jesus Ferreira leads MLS with 59.1 pressures per game.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (44)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (96)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 133 Sporting Kansas City — 120 New York Red Bulls — 117 Columbus Crew — 118 D.C. United— 114 FC Dallas — 110