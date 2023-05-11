Suspended St Louis City game to resume June 7th

FC Dallas announced today that the club’s suspended game from May 6th will be restarted on June 7th. The May 6th game was suspended in the 50th minute due to weather.

For those that don’t know, soccer games in MLS (and most other places) when suspended pick up at a later date at the same minute mark. While often resume the next day, both St Louis and Dallas had midweek US Open Cup games – Tuesday and Wednesday for each specifically – so the choice was made to replay at a later date.

Per league policy, the match will resume with the same players on the field and substitutes available as when the match was initially postponed.

The 2023 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation, and Forfeiture Policy can be found here.

FC Dallas has regular season games vs Nashville SC on June 3rd and at Portland Timbers on June 11th.